31.10.2024
NopalCyber Named to MSSP Alert's 2024 List of Top 250 MSSPs

Eighth annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NopalCyber ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs (https://www.msspalert.com/top-250) for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

NopalCyber MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs

The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15 at MSSP Alert Live.

  • The complete list is available here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250
  • MSSP Alert will release the full research report that goes with the MSSP 250 list on November 18. The research results are presented at a special webcast -register here: https://www.msspalert.com/webcast/top-250-mssps-for-2024

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a top MSSP, affirming our commitment to excellence in cybersecurity," said Varun Ira CEO, NopalCyber. "Our team's dedication to providing holistic and innovative offensive and defensive cybersecurity solutions that democratize cybersecurity continues to drive incredible success for the company." Varun added, "I am incredibly proud of the hard work, resourcefulness and thought leadership of the entire NopalCyber global services group and their extraordinary focus on ensuring our customers' cybersecurity confidence and trust in us".

"MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate NopalCyber on this honor," said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. "The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best."

"This acknowledgement is further evidence of the quality of our services and technology, driving the remarkable growth of NopalCyber globally," said Edward Chick, Chief Revenue Officer, NopalCyber.

MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable and reliable. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS), and advisory services fortify your offensive and defensive cybersecurity posture. AI-driven intelligence in its Nopal360° platform, the NopalGo application, and its proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) lets anyone quantify, track, and visualize their cybersecurity posture in real-time. Nopal's offensive and defensive services and external threat analysis are tailored to each client's need. NopalCyber democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade security available to organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit: https://www.nopalcyber.com/

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

Contact:
Janine Wald
janine@magnetudeconsulting.com
714-330-3153

NopalCyber

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544640/NopalCyber_MSSP_Alert_Top_250_MSSPs.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471072/NopalCyber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nopalcyber-named-to-mssp-alerts-2024-list-of-top-250-mssps-302292162.html

