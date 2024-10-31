Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2024 14:34 Uhr
AB "Akola Group": Dividend Payment Procedure for shareholders of AB Akola Group

The General meeting of shareholders held on 31 October 2024 approved the allocation of the profit of AB Akola Group, which included a pay-out of dividends - 0.03 euro shall be paid for each ordinary registered share. Dividends shall be paid out to persons who were the shareholders of AB Akola Group at the end of the dividend record day - 15 November 2024.

The first Ex-Date from which the shares of AB Akola Group (ISIN code LT0000128092) acquired on a regulated market (i.e., a stock exchange) with a settlement cycle of T+2 do not entitle the holder to receive dividends for the financial year 2023/2024 shall be 14 November 2024.

The dividends will be paid to the securities account managers of the AB Akola Group shareholders through Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. After the deduction of tax, the dividend amount will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts held with the respective financial brokerage company or credit institution.

Taxation of dividends:

  • Dividends of natural persons residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 15 % of the Personal Income Tax rate;
  • Dividends of legal entities residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 15 % of the Corporate Profit Tax rate unless otherwise provided for in the laws.

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika
CFO of AB Akola Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt


