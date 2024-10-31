State Grid Turpan Power Supply Co. says it has completed the first phase of a 1 GW hybrid solar-thermal energy storage project in western China. It is set to generate more than 2,000 GWh per year. China's State Grid Turfan Power Supply Co. , a subsidiary of State Grid Corp. of China, said it has completed the first phase of a major solar and thermal energy storage project. The CNY 6 billion ($843 million) installation in Sanshan Qiketai, Turpan, Xinjiang, integrates PV and solar thermal salt energy storage technology. The 1 GW project includes 900 MW of solar capacity, a 100 MW solar thermal ...

