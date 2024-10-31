Kraken Desktop enhances the active crypto trader offering, with new tools and functionalities in a fast, fully-customizable platform

Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency exchanges, has launched Kraken Desktop after a successful private beta, providing active crypto users with the most high-powered and comprehensive crypto trading experience in the space today.

Kraken Desktop provides complete access to all of Kraken's spot and futures markets through a platform designed with active traders in mind. Inspired by Cryptowatch, the previous charting and trading terminal from Kraken, but engineered from scratch to build on its legacy and elevate the Kraken trading experience. Kraken Desktop clients can track dozens of live-market feeds through a fully-customizable interface that comes with proprietary charting, technical analysis and drawing tools so traders can better identify trends in the market.

"For more than a decade, Kraken has served active traders around the world by working tirelessly to offer some of the best trading, charting and analytical tools available in crypto," said David Ripley, Kraken co-CEO. "By elevating their trading experience with even more functionality and performance, we're showing that active traders are always top of mind for us as we continue to expand our products and services."

Kraken Desktop is unique in crypto as it is built on a Rust-native tech stack that offers clients unparalleled responsiveness and reliability. Rust's simplicity and efficiency as a programming language translates into a low-latency trading experience, which means clients can better respond to changes in the market real-time with lower memory use.

Optimized for trade execution and multi-window support, Kraken Desktop clients can enjoy the fastest and most seamless trading experience possible. It also introduces a host of sophisticated new trading tools that have not been broadly available in crypto to date, including ladder trading so traders can simultaneously set multiple limit orders, as well as auto-join order shortcuts for smart two-sided order placement to better capitalize on changing market conditions.

"Active traders play a crucial role in providing the crypto market with liquidity and facilitating price discovery, but to date there are very few platforms that are designed with this important cohort in mind," said Clark Moody, Senior Engineering Manager for Kraken Desktop. "Kraken Desktop provides active traders with the powerful tools they need to further elevate their trading experience and their overall engagement in the crypto market."

Kraken Desktop serves as a companion interface to our web and mobile tools, and is available for download on Windows, Mac and Linux. It also comes with a Raspberry Pi integration. Head to Kraken Desktop to get started.

Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 300 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken was among the first to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services under one roof. Trusted by millions of individuals, traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves.

In 2024, Kraken ranked 14th in Newsweek's Global Top 100 list of Most Loved Workplaces. The only crypto company to have made the list two years in a row, this showcases how the platform offers one of the world's most compelling employment opportunities.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro Apps. For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

