Canon Middle East's Commitment to Sustainability and Inclusion Recognized Across the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting its leadership in innovation, sustainability, and women empowerment, Canon Middle East has garnered a series of prestigious awards in recognition of its commitment to a more sustainable and inclusive future. The recognition from esteemed institutions in the region underscores Canon's dedication to excellence across technology, environmental stewardship, and gender inclusivity.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce honoured Canon Middle East with the esteemed ESG Label during its annual Sustainability Week, recognising the company's exceptional efforts in adopting sustainable business practices and advancing environmental, social, and governance standards. This recognition cements Canon's role as a corporate leader in promoting sustainability and creating positive societal impact.

Canon's commitment to fostering gender equality and inclusivity in the industry was also recently recognised thanks to its "Women Who Empower" campaign. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Dubai Businesswomen Council, received the Bronze Award for Best Learning and Educational Programme at the 24th Gulf Sustainability Awards. This honour celebrates the campaign's success in enhancing skills, inclusivity, and leadership among women in the print and imaging sectors.

In a separate appreciation, the ICT Champion Awards 2024 bestowed upon Canon Middle East's "Women Who Empower" initiative the Impactful Women Empowerment Program Initiative of the Year Award. This accolade celebrates the collaborative effort between Canon Middle East and the Dubai Businesswomen Council in enhancing women's skills, knowledge, and leadership capabilities, driving positive change towards a more inclusive industry environment.

Further solidifying its technological leadership, Canon's 'See No Limits' campaign secured two prestigious accolades at the Asian Business Review Awards: The Middle East International Business Award in the Electronics category and the Middle East Technology Excellence Award in the Connectivity - Electronics category. These awards commend the campaign's innovative approach in empowering businesses and individuals through advanced technology and connectivity solutions, reinforcing Canon's prominence in the region's production and broadcasting industry.

Mai Youssef, Corporate & Marketing Communications Director, Canon Middle East, Turkey, Central and North Africa said: "We are deeply honoured by these achievements, which reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation and community empowerment. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners. We remain committed to pushing boundaries, setting new industry standards, and making a meaningful impact on society while empowering future leaders."

As Canon Middle East continues to lead the charge in technological advancement and social responsibility, these awards serve as a powerful affirmation of the company's vision and its pivotal role in shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and technologically advanced future for the Middle East region.

