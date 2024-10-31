Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 14:18 Uhr
1upHealth Appoints Andrew Boyd as New Chief Executive Officer

Healthcare Transformation Leader to Drive Company Strategy and Accelerate Growth and Tech Adoption to Advance Industry-wide Interoperability

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / 1upHealth, the leading health data management platform provider for claims and clinical data interoperability, today announced that Andrew Boyd has joined its executive team as Chief Executive Officer. Boyd will lead the company's strategic vision and continued expansion across the healthcare industry, reinforcing 1upHealth as the leader in FHIR-based computable interoperability amid evolving industry regulations, increased scrutiny on quality ratings, and other mounting industry pressures.

Boyd brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership and company growth to his role at 1upHealth. Most recently, he spent nearly a decade at Virgin Pulse (now Personify Health), a personalized health platform company, where he led the company's growth trajectory in roles including EVP & General Manager of Healthcare Solutions and EVP of Strategy & Corporate Development. Prior to that, Boyd served as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer for Dimensional Insight, which provides business intelligence tools for healthcare and other heavily regulated industries. He also spent more than seven years as a divisional President and Group Managing Director of Technology Markets at marketing agency Harte Hanks, where he presided over two standalone business units. Before that, Boyd spent time in progressively senior product, commercial and general management leadership roles in software and SaaS companies.

"I am drawn to join 1upHealth because of this company's remarkable purpose, people, and product. Data interoperability is a critical component of the health of patients and the industry as a whole, and 1upHealth is well on its way to making the 'interoperability dream' a reality and improving healthcare for all," said Boyd. "With more than 80 leading healthcare organizations already experiencing what's possible with our modern data platform, I am looking forward to building on 1upHealth's many accomplishments and leading this powerhouse company into its next phase of innovation and growth to become healthcare's undisputed interoperability leader."

This appointment comes on the heels of recent company news and momentum, including the launch of the latest version of 1up Patient Connect which offers patients seamless access and control over their own data. Additionally this year, the company received HITRUST i1 Certification for its 1up FHIR Platform developed on next generation data lakehouse architecture and designed to facilitate seamless data acquisition, sharing, and analysis. With over 270 million patient lives covered and nearly 8,000 total endpoints, including some of the US's largest health systems and payers, 1upHealth continues to lead in secure and comprehensive data connectivity.

"With a proven track record of bold leadership and innovative thinking, we are thrilled to have Andrew onboard as the new CEO of 1upHealth to help guide the business as it continues to scale," said Lee Mooney, Managing Director at Sixth Street Growth. "As the healthcare industry embarks on the next phase of its digital evolution, 1upHealth will remain at the forefront of redefining how data connects across the healthcare ecosystem to improve patient outcomes and drive industry efficiency."

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, share, and compute data. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, over 80 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Grich
Aria Marketing for 1upHealth
egrich@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: 1upHealth



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
