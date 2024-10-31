North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN) is pleased to announce a joint venture and distribution partnership with Reveal Lasers LLC to expand the reach of Evolutionary Biologics, Inc.'s biologic products across the aesthetic and regenerative health market. This collaboration will position Evolutionary Biologics' premium biologic solutions within Reveal Lasers' extensive distribution channels, allowing Plastic Surgeons, Dermatologists, and Medical Spas worldwide access to industry-leading products for pre- and post-surgical care, anti-aging, and regenerative treatments.

Evolutionary Biologics' biologics, produced in their ISO5 GMP-certified FDA laboratory, have been developed with proven efficacy and are currently distributed through a robust network of medical professionals. This partnership enables Reveal Lasers to distribute Evolutionary Biologics products not only in the United States but also in Europe, the Middle East, and Canada. Reveal Lasers' strong commercial sales infrastructure and expertise will amplify Evolutionary's market reach, offering international distribution that extends beyond current capabilities.

"With this partnership, we're combining two innovative portfolios to provide a more integrated, powerful solution for aesthetic and regenerative medicine providers worldwide," said Jim Morrison, CEO/President of Apollo Biowellness, Inc. and Evolutionary Biologics, Inc. "The combination of Evolutionary Biologics and Reveal Lasers' technology opens new pathways for treatment protocols that elevate patient outcomes and support practitioners at every level."

Reveal Lasers will incorporate Evolutionary Biologics products into new procedural protocols that utilize their aesthetic and regenerative laser technologies, expanding the versatility and application of each treatment for providers. This integration will further strengthen Reveal Lasers' position as a leader in comprehensive aesthetic solutions.

"Our collaboration with Apollo Biowellness is transformative, allowing us to expand our portfolio and provide providers with a total solution for patient care," stated Bob Daley, CEO of Reveal Lasers LLC. "By combining advanced laser technology with biologic and regenerative products, we're paving the way for a holistic approach that enhances both results and the patient experience."

In addition to the core biologics, Evolutionary Biologics will soon introduce PRP and PRF products to complement its existing portfolio. Widely used by clinicians and medical spas, these regenerative products will offer further support for aesthetic and surgical procedures, providing a fully integrated solution for Plastic Surgeons, Dermatologists, Med Spas, and Regenerative Clinics.

The partnership between Reveal Lasers LLC and Evolutionary Biologics marks a significant step toward a fully vertically integrated suite of protocols and solutions, driving substantial revenue growth and value creation for both companies.

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc. f/k/a Resonate Blends, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., along with its subsidiary Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is dedicated to advancing the field of regenerative medicine through innovative biologic-based solutions. As a leader in this space, Apollo focuses on the discovery, development, and marketing of products that promote wellness and enhance quality of life. Our efforts include licensed, patent-pending natural agents aimed at stimulating individuals' own stem cell mobilization from bone marrow, as well as a dual-acting, all-natural diet aid designed to support hunger control through natural body signals. With a commitment to both consumer and professional markets, Apollo Biowellness is at the forefront of developing and distributing products that shape the future of regenerative health.

About Reveal Lasers LLC

Reveal Lasers is a leading provider of advanced technologies in the energy-based aesthetics industry, dedicated to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower professionals and transform patient experiences. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Reveal Lasers is reshaping the landscape of aesthetic medicine. For more information, visit https://us.reveallasers.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

