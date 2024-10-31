IT - Relocation of Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic Secondary Data Center in 2025 - UPDATE

As previously communicated, Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Oslo ASA and Nasdaq Stockholm AB), Nasdaq Baltic (Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius), Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq CSD SE will relocate the secondary data center from PORT to STOCKHOLM SOUTH (Equinix SK2) during Q2-Q3, 2025. The relocation will impact all trading, clearing, market data and Nasdaq CSD production systems. The planned changes are subject, where relevant, to regulatory consent. Affected systems and connections In the current setup, the VASBY data center is the primary production site, and the PORT data center is the secondary/failover production site. After the secondary data center relocation has been completed, VASBY will remain as the primary production site, and STOCKHOLM SOUTH will become the new secondary/failover production site. The PORT data center will be discontinued. With this relocation, the following production systems will receive new failover IP addresses for dual-site* connections in the STOCKHOLM SOUTH data center: -- INET Nordic (Cash Equity trading incl. multicast feeds) -- Nasdaq Derivatives Trading System (NDTS) (Equity Derivatives trading incl. multicast feeds) -- Genium INET (Equity Derivatives clearing, Fixed Income and Commodities trading & clearing incl. multicast feeds) -- Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) (TIP Market Data) -- Nasdaq CSD (Central Securities Depository System)** In addition, dual-site connections for the future Fixed Income trading system Fusion FI (Pre-Production available in May 2025, and Production available in October 2025) will have their failover IP addresses in STOCKHOLM SOUTH from start. Please note that primary connections to site A, VASBY, are not affected by this data center relocation. Secondary/failover connections pertaining to co-location, dedicated gateways or test** systems are not impacted either and will keep their current connectivity details. Furthermore, no action is required by web users using Nordic Workstation 2.0, Q-Port, CMS Web, TRACK or Member Portal as these migrations will be handled by Nasdaq. * With dual-site setup we refer to ports/sessions that have primary connection to VASBY and failover connection to PORT **For Nasdaq CSD, both production and test systems are affected and will receive new failover connectivity details Time schedule The secondary data center relocation will be carried out using a phased approach. Estimated time schedule for the relocation activities is as follows: -- October 2024 : Announced IP nets to STOCKHOLM SOUTH published on European Market Connectivity under Resource Center/Related Connectivity Information -- November 2024 : Member Portal Action - Assign Project Contact -- November 2024-January 2025 : Updated Connectivity Guidelines per system (incl. new failover Multicast IP addresses) to be published on European Market Connectivity -- February 2025 : New customer-specific failover IP addresses available in the Member Portal . Connectivity testing for Genium INET to start. -- April 2025 : Genium INET relocation -- April/May 2025 : INET Nordic relocation -- May 2025 : GCF and NDTS relocation -- May/June 2025 : Nasdaq CSD relocation -- October 2025: Fusion FI live in VASBY and STOCKHOLM SOUTH Relocation activities are expected to be completed during April-June 2025, depending on the system. During the relocation weekend, a connectivity test will be arranged for affected customers. Exact relocation dates for each system will be communicated during Q1 2025. The planned changes are subject, where relevant, to regulatory consent. Connectivity Services Direct Connect and Extranet Providers Direct Connect and Extranet Providers must establish connectivity to Nasdaq at STOCKHOLM SOUTH by February 2025 to enable connectivity testing for their customers. End-customers using a Direct Connect or an Extranet provider should contact their connectivity provider to ensure connectivity to Nasdaq at STOCKHOLM SOUTH. NODE and BaltiConnect Nasdaq-managed connectivity services NODE (London and Frankfurt POPs) and BaltiConnect (used by Nasdaq CSD and Nasdaq Baltic trading venues customers) will be managed by Nasdaq. New external IP prefixes Announced IP nets to STOCKHOLM SOUTH are now available on European Market Connectivity under Resource Center/Related Connectivity Information. New IP addresses All dual-site customers, i.e. end customers using Direct Connect, Extranet provider, NODE or BaltiConnect, will receive new failover IP addresses to their Production ports/sessions: -- Applications using FIX, OUCH, OMnet, associated Drops, ITCH, GLIMPSE, AMD, NLS, TIP -- Trading Workstation (TW), Clearing Workstation 1 (CW1) Assign Project Contact Person End customers affected by the secondary data center relocation will shortly receive a Member Portal Action (or E-mail if Member Portal is not applicable) where they are asked to assign one or more project contacts. Communication Updates regarding Nasdaq Secondary Data Center relocation will be provided primarily via IT Notices. Please ensure that you have signed up to the relevant "IT Information" channels on our Subscription service page to receive the latest information. New general IP addresses (OMnet, ITCH, GLIMPSE, AMD, NLS, TIP) will be published via connectivity guidelines on the European Market Connectivity webpage. Customer-specific failover IP addresses will be published in the Member Portal, under Technical Access view. Please visit our relocation website for latest updates on this project: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-market-services/secondary-dc-relocatio n. Contact For project related information, please contact: Technical Relations Riitta Pesiö Tel: +46 8 405 6437 E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com 