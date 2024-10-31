Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2024 14:46 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IT - Relocation of Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic Secondary Data Center in 2025 - UPDATE

As previously communicated, Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq
Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Oslo ASA and Nasdaq Stockholm AB),
Nasdaq Baltic (Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius), Nasdaq
Clearing AB and Nasdaq CSD SE will relocate the secondary data center from PORT
to STOCKHOLM SOUTH (Equinix SK2) during Q2-Q3, 2025. The relocation will impact
all trading, clearing, market data and Nasdaq CSD production systems. The
planned changes are subject, where relevant, to regulatory consent. 


Affected systems and connections

In the current setup, the VASBY data center is the primary production site, and
the PORT data center is the secondary/failover production site. After the
secondary data center relocation has been completed, VASBY will remain as the
primary production site, and STOCKHOLM SOUTH will become the new
secondary/failover production site. The PORT data center will be discontinued. 

With this relocation, the following production systems will receive new
failover IP addresses for dual-site* connections in the STOCKHOLM SOUTH data
center: 

 -- INET Nordic (Cash Equity trading incl. multicast feeds)

 -- Nasdaq Derivatives Trading System (NDTS) (Equity Derivatives trading incl.
   multicast feeds)

 -- Genium INET (Equity Derivatives clearing, Fixed Income and Commodities
   trading & clearing incl. multicast feeds)

 -- Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) (TIP Market Data)

 -- Nasdaq CSD (Central Securities Depository System)**


In addition, dual-site connections for the future Fixed Income trading system
Fusion FI (Pre-Production available in May 2025, and Production available in
October 2025) will have their failover IP addresses in STOCKHOLM SOUTH from
start. 

Please note that primary connections to site A, VASBY, are not affected by this
data center relocation. Secondary/failover connections pertaining to
co-location, dedicated gateways or test** systems are not impacted either and
will keep their current connectivity details. Furthermore, no action is
required by web users using Nordic Workstation 2.0, Q-Port, CMS Web, TRACK or
Member Portal as these migrations will be handled by Nasdaq. 


* With dual-site setup we refer to ports/sessions that have primary connection
to VASBY and failover connection to PORT 

**For Nasdaq CSD, both production and test systems are affected and will
receive new failover connectivity details 


Time schedule

The secondary data center relocation will be carried out using a phased
approach. Estimated time schedule for the relocation activities is as follows: 

 -- October 2024

: Announced IP nets to STOCKHOLM SOUTH published on 

European Market Connectivity

 under 

Resource Center/Related Connectivity Information

 -- November 2024

: Member Portal Action - Assign Project Contact

 -- November 2024-January 2025

: Updated Connectivity Guidelines per system (incl. new failover Multicast
   IP addresses) to be published on

European Market Connectivity

 -- February 2025

: New customer-specific failover IP addresses available in the 

Member Portal

. Connectivity testing for Genium INET to start.

 -- April 2025

: Genium INET relocation 

 -- April/May 2025

: INET Nordic 

relocation 

 -- May 2025

: GCF and NDTS 

relocation 

 -- May/June 2025

: Nasdaq CSD 

relocation 

 -- October 2025: 

Fusion FI live in VASBY and STOCKHOLM SOUTH


Relocation activities are expected to be completed during April-June 2025,
depending on the system. During the relocation weekend, a connectivity test
will be arranged for affected customers. Exact relocation dates for each system
will be communicated during Q1 2025. The planned changes are subject, where
relevant, to regulatory consent. 


Connectivity Services

Direct Connect and Extranet Providers

Direct Connect and Extranet Providers must establish connectivity to Nasdaq at
STOCKHOLM SOUTH by February 2025 to enable connectivity testing for their
customers. 

End-customers using a Direct Connect or an Extranet provider should contact
their connectivity provider to ensure connectivity to Nasdaq at STOCKHOLM
SOUTH. 


NODE and BaltiConnect

Nasdaq-managed connectivity services NODE (London and Frankfurt POPs) and
BaltiConnect (used by Nasdaq CSD and Nasdaq Baltic trading venues customers)
will be managed by Nasdaq. 


New external IP prefixes

Announced IP nets to STOCKHOLM SOUTH are now available on European Market
Connectivity under Resource Center/Related Connectivity Information. 


New IP addresses

All dual-site customers, i.e. end customers using Direct Connect, Extranet
provider, NODE or BaltiConnect, will receive new failover IP addresses to their
Production ports/sessions: 

 -- Applications using FIX, OUCH, OMnet, associated Drops, ITCH, GLIMPSE, AMD,
   NLS, TIP

 -- Trading Workstation (TW), Clearing Workstation 1 (CW1)


Assign Project Contact Person

End customers affected by the secondary data center relocation will shortly
receive a Member Portal Action (or E-mail if Member Portal is not applicable)
where they are asked to assign one or more project contacts. 


Communication

Updates regarding Nasdaq Secondary Data Center relocation will be provided
primarily via IT Notices. Please ensure that you have signed up to the relevant
"IT Information" channels on our Subscription service page to receive the
latest information. 

New general IP addresses (OMnet, ITCH, GLIMPSE, AMD, NLS, TIP) will be
published via connectivity guidelines on the European Market Connectivity
webpage. 

Customer-specific failover IP addresses will be published in the Member Portal,
under Technical Access view. 

Please visit our relocation website for latest updates on this project:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-market-services/secondary-dc-relocatio
n. 


Contact

For project related information, please contact:

Technical Relations
Riitta Pesiö
Tel: +46 8 405 6437
E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com



Best regards,

Nasdaq Nordic, Nasdaq Baltic, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq CSD SE


Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1256277
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
