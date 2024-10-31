Vulcan Industries Plc - Resignation of Corporate Adviser
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
31 October 2024
Vulcan Industries plc
("Vulcan" or the "Company")
Resignation of Corporate Adviser
Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) announces that it has been informed by First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd that it has resigned from the role of AQSE Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The directors of Vulcan accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com
Contacts
Vulcan Industries plc
Neil Clayton
nc@vulcanplc.com
About Vulcan
Vulcan seeks to acquire profitable engineering and industrial businesses securing value by unlocking unrealised potential in standalone private companies. For more information visit https://www.voxmarkets.co.uk/listings/PLU/VULC
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.