Vulcan Industries Plc - Resignation of Corporate Adviser

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Resignation of Corporate Adviser

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) announces that it has been informed by First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd that it has resigned from the role of AQSE Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The directors of Vulcan accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plc Neil Clayton nc@vulcanplc.com

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire profitable engineering and industrial businesses securing value by unlocking unrealised potential in standalone private companies. For more information visit https://www.voxmarkets.co.uk/listings/PLU/VULC

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.