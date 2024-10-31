Gordon & Partners Has Recovered Over $1 Billion for Personal Injury Victims

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Gordon & Partners, a personal injury law firm based out of Palm Beach Gardens, has established itself as one of Florida's leading advocates for those accidently injured due to the negligence or intentional wrong-doing of others.

Gordon & Partners Logo

Since its founding in 1993, Gordon & Partners has worked tirelessly to ensure access to diligent and dedicated representation in personal injury cases, including a free initial consultation. As part of these efforts, the firm works on a 'contingency fee' basis for its clients, which means they do not charge legal fees, unless a verdict or settlement is reached.

With offices in Palm Beach, Martin, and Broward counties, Gordon & Partners represents all clients in the state of Florida. Notable practice areas include:

Vehicle/Auto Accidents

Medical Malpractice

Nursing Home Abuse

Premises Liability

Personal Injury

Veterans Disability Benefits

Workers' Compensation

Admiralty and Maritime Law

Through personal representation, the skilled attorneys at Gordon & Partners seek to protect the rights of individuals who have been harmed through no fault of their own. Over the years, the firm has built a reputation around excellence in case evaluations and litigation.

The goal with every case is to achieve the maximum amount of compensation available for victims. Previous verdicts and settlements include jury awards up to $46,500,000 and the firm regularly obtains full medical, disability, and death benefits for its clients.

The success of Gordon & Partners has not gone unnoticed. The firm's attorneys have been recognized by their peers as "Super Lawyers" and America's Elite Trial Lawyers, and several have also received the highest possible rating with Martindale-Hubble and inclusion in the "Million Dollar Advocates Forum." Combined, the Gordon & Partners team of trial lawyers boast more than 200 years of legal experience and work both individually and together on behalf of Florida personal injury and wrongful death victims.

It can be difficult for individuals to know whether or not they have a viable claim in the case of a loved one who has been injured or worse. In addition to free case reviews, Gordon & Partners utilizes all of their knowledge and resources to fight for the injured. They ensure that personal injury victims know their rights and their attorneys fight for maximum compensation of their clients.

Unlike some other Florida personal injury law firms, Gordon & Partners does not require retainers or charge an hourly rate. This means that its clients can focus on recovering from their injuries without having to worry about legal costs, and it removes one of the major burdens victims of negligence often face. Please contact Gordon & Partners at (855) 722-2552 or fill out a form at www.fortheinjured.com for a free case evaluation to see how we can help you.

About Gordon & Partners

Gordon & Partners is a personal injury law firm serving all Florida residents. Founded in 1993, Gordon & Partners has recovered over $1 Billion in compensation for clients who were injured due to the negligence or wrong-doing of others, and their attorneys have earned notable distinctions as "Super Lawyers" and America's Elite Trial Lawyers.

For more information, visit www.fortheinjured.com.

