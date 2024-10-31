Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
31.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
Corsa Performance Unveils Cutting-Edge Exhaust System for Cadillac CT5V & CT4 Blackwing

New System Elevates Performance and Sound for One of Cadillac's Most Powerful Sedans

BEREA, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Corsa Performance, a leader in high-performance exhaust systems, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: a high-performance exhaust system specifically designed for the Cadillac CT5V & CT4V Blackwing exhaust systems. This new product promises to elevate both the driving experience and the auditory pleasure for enthusiasts of Cadillac's premier high-performance sedan.

The Cadillac CT5V & CT4V Blackwing has been celebrated for its potent blend of power, precision, and luxury. Corsa Performance's new exhaust system enhances these attributes with advanced engineering and innovative technology, delivering unmatched performance improvements and an exhilarating sound experience.

Key Features of the Corsa Performance Exhaust System for Cadillac CT5V & CT4V Blackwing:

  • Performance Boost: Designed to maximize exhaust flow and reduce backpressure, the new system enhances engine performance, contributing to improved horsepower and torque.

  • Aggressive Sound: Utilizing Corsa's signature RSC (Reflective Sound Cancellation) technology, the exhaust system delivers a commanding, aggressive tone at full throttle while maintaining a refined sound at cruising speeds.

  • Durability and Quality: Crafted from high-quality, corrosion-resistant T304 stainless steel, the system ensures long-lasting durability and a premium look.

  • Easy Installation: Engineered for a perfect fit with no modifications required, the exhaust system allows for a straightforward installation process.

  • Customization Options: Available with various tips and finishes, allowing customers to tailor the exhaust system to their personal style preferences.

"Cadillac enthusiasts and performance drivers demand the best, and our new exhaust system for the CT5V & CT4V Blackwing meets those expectations with precision and excellence," said Brent, Marketing Director at Corsa Performance. "We are thrilled to offer a product that not only enhances the performance of this remarkable vehicle but also adds an exciting new dimension to its driving experience."

The new Corsa Performance Exhaust System for the Cadillac CT5V & CT4V Blackwing is available for order starting this month. For more information on product specifications, pricing, and installation, please visit https://www.corsaperformance.com/ or contact Brent Norward.

About Corsa Performance:

Corsa Performance, a division of the TMG Performance Group, is renowned for its industry-leading exhaust systems and performance parts. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Corsa Performance continues to set the standard in the automotive aftermarket industry. For more information, visit https://www.corsaperformance.com/.

For all media or sales inquiries, please contact the CORSA team directly at (440) 891-0999 or (800) 486-0999.

Contact Information

CORSA Performance
Owner
(440) 891-0999

SOURCE: Corsa Performance

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
