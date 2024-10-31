Gilead Sciences: Gilead Oncology Grant Supports 22 U.S. Organizations With $3.15 Million to Provide Support to Those Affected By Breast Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Gilead Sciences
We're prioritizing health equity for patients across the cancer care continuum. Our Gilead Oncology Grant supports 22 U.S. organizations with $3.15 million to provide resources for people affected by breast cancer. Learn more here: https://gilead.inc/3NM4Vmo
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
