Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
Tradegate
31.10.24
16:22 Uhr
81,81 Euro
+0,58
+0,71 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Gilead Sciences: Gilead Oncology Grant Supports 22 U.S. Organizations With $3.15 Million to Provide Support to Those Affected By Breast Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Gilead Sciences

We're prioritizing health equity for patients across the cancer care continuum. Our Gilead Oncology Grant supports 22 U.S. organizations with $3.15 million to provide resources for people affected by breast cancer. Learn more here: https://gilead.inc/3NM4Vmo

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
