Scientists created a model to study bifacial PV thermal (BPVT) solar panels using jet impingement and built an experimental setup to validate it. They achieved a thermal efficiency of 62. 28%, while electrical efficiency peaked at 11. 22%. An international research group led by scientists from Scotland's University of Strathclyde conducted an energy, economic, and environmental analysis of BPVT solar panels using jet impingement for cooling. The team developed a numerical model of the system and built a real-life experimental setup to validate it. They achieved a thermal efficiency of 62. 28%, ...

