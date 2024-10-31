Redgate, the end-to-end Database DevOps solution provider, today announced that its core solutions are listed in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

Redgate Monitor Enterprise, Redgate Flyway Enterprise and Redgate Test Data Manager are now available to procure in AWS Marketplace, helping customers achieve a faster time to value and delivering an easier and smoother procurement process.

Redgate's Database DevOps portfolio helps professionals and organizations of all sizes solve the complexities of database management through the entire database lifecycle. The enterprise-grade suite of solutions delivers essential solutions for testing, deployment, automation, and monitoring, fostering reliability and security for rapid software delivery across multiple database platforms.

"One of our core values is to constantly strive for customers' success, and ensuring we can meet our customers where they are is a key part of this. Currently, there are numerous customers transitioning to the cloud, or managing data across hybrid on-premises and cloud environments, which is adding a layer of complexity to their cloud strategy. They're working on tight timescales to demonstrate efficiency, innovation and cost savings gains," said Cassi Roper, CRO at Redgate.

Redgate has been working to help its customers with their cloud transformation projects for many years, from Flyway helping customers modernize work processes into new cloud environments, to accelerating cloud adoption by de-risking and monitoring with Redgate Monitor as companies shift from on-premises to cloud workloads.

Recent research1 shows that cloud marketplace spending commitments are projected to reach $85 billion by 2028, with 43% of the IT channel reporting their customers regularly or always buy via this route.

Working with partner Tackle, Redgate has accelerated its listing process on AWS, joining the AWS Partner Network on the Software Path and listing its solutions on AWS Marketplace. Redgate has also joined the APN Customer Engagements Program, which provides a platform for further collaborating with AWS to manage a pipeline of joint opportunities and enrich customer relationships.

"We thoroughly enjoy working with innovative companies like Redgate, who are both solving for a critical need within IT infrastructure and keen to explore new routes to market," said John Jahnke, Tackle CEO. "Cloud marketplaces offer a huge choice to customers alongside simplified billing and procurement processes, and with Tackle's support, we can help bring Redgate's solutions to an even broader set of end users."

"As Redgate deepens its relationships with AWS, we expect channel sales through the cloud marketplace to increase," concludes Roper. "Redgate and its cloud partners will work together to support customers in modernizing their working processes, reducing downtime and accelerating their business goals through cloud transformation."

Those interested in purchasing Redgate solutions in AWS Marketplace should approach the Redgate sales team to obtain custom pricing.

1. https://www.canalys.com/newsroom/hyperscaler-cloud-marketplace

About Redgate Software

Redgate offers end-to-end database DevOps to help enterprises streamline software development and get value from their data faster.

Redgate's portfolio of solutions helps organizations reliably solve the complex challenges of database management across the DevOps lifecycle on any database, anywhere. We make life easier for IT leaders, development and operations teams, increasing efficiency, reducing errors and protecting business-critical data.

More than 200,000 companies globally, including 92% of the Fortune 100, trust Redgate to deliver ingeniously simple software.

