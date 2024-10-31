On SIA CrossChem bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on October 31, 2024 decided to admit to trading SIA CrossChem bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of November 1, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name SIA CrossChem Issuer's short name CCLAT Securities ISIN code LV0000804698 Securities maturity date 31.10.2027 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 3 500 Issue size EUR 3 500 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 08.00% Coupon payments Four times a year, on every March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31 Orderbook short name CCLAT080027FA SIA CrossChem Terms of Issue and Securities Note according to First North rules are available in the announcement here. The Certified Adviser of SIA CrossChem is ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitans SIA. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.