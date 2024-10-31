Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
31.10.2024 15:10 Uhr
On SIA CrossChem bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on October 31, 2024 decided to admit to trading SIA CrossChem bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of November 1, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       SIA CrossChem                
Issuer's short name      CCLAT                    
Securities ISIN code      LV0000804698                
Securities maturity date    31.10.2027                 
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000                  
Number of listed securities  3 500                    
Issue size           EUR 3 500 000                
Fixed annual coupon rate    08.00%                   
Coupon payments        Four times a year, on every         
                March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31
Orderbook short name      CCLAT080027FA                



SIA CrossChem Terms of Issue and Securities Note according to First North rules
are available in the announcement here. 

The Certified Adviser of SIA CrossChem is ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitans SIA.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
