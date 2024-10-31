Blue Diamond Resorts: Luxury And Exclusivity Comes To Barbados: Royalton CHIC Resorts to Debut on the Island

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Oct. 31, 2024, boasting the Caribbean's most diverse portfolio of all-inclusive brands, is excited to announce its expansion into Barbados with the introduction of Royalton CHIC Barbados, a posh and vibrant adults-only all-inclusive resort set to open in Spring 2026.

Located just 30 minutes from Barbados International Airport on the island's coveted Gold Coast, known for its tranquil Caribbean waters, this exciting new property promises to redefine the island's luxury travel scene by blending the vibrant energy of Barbados with the effervescence and exclusivity of Royalton CHIC Resorts, including the brand's signature 'Party Your Way' concept-a unique approach that has quickly gained prominence in the hospitality industry.

Guests at this all-inclusive resort will experience energy and luxury from the moment they arrive. The resort will feature 220 modern suites designed with elegant touches and nods to the local culture, reflecting both privacy and sophistication. Each suite will offer either oceanfront views, swim-out access, or ocean views, with spacious balconies to enjoy the serene surroundings. Those seeking elevated indulgence can book the exclusive Diamond Club suite category, which provides personalized butler service, access to a private lounge, secluded areas, and premium amenities designed to enhance every aspect of their stay.

"We are thrilled to bring one of our brands to Barbados. Its people, rich culture and history, natural beauty, and privileged location fill Blue Diamond Resorts with pride as we finally incorporate this destination into our portfolio," said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. "This iconic destination is the perfect location for an exciting resort like Royalton CHIC Barbados."

Evolving from a traditional all-inclusive model, Royalton CHIC Resorts offers a unique combination of laid-back relaxation and energetic entertainment. This distinct balance of leisure and excitement has attracted a diverse array of modern travelers.

When it comes to dining, the resort will boast an impressive array of high-class venues that honor the exquisite local and international gastronomy Barbados is known for. Guests will enjoy a variety of options, including an international buffet, a specialty steakhouse, and a French-Island-Fusion restaurant. However, the showstopper will be Level 12, a dazzling rooftop bar and lounge, open to the public, inspired by the wildly popular Level 18 at Royalton CHIC Cancun. With sweeping, panoramic views, this venue is set to be the ultimate hotspot for electrifying daylife, high-energy events, and vibrant gatherings.

With its prime location, Royalton CHIC Barbados will offer guests the perfect setting to unwind in paradise while enjoying an atmosphere infused with non-stop entertainment. Whether lounging by the pool, indulging in world-class treatments at The Royal Spa, or energizing with lively Royalton FIT classes, there will always be something happening. To heighten the excitement, the brand's signature entertainment team, the CHIC Angels, will host a dynamic lineup of events and activities designed to celebrate every moment.

"This will be the place to be for adult travelers who crave the Caribbean's unique appeal while immersing themselves in a modern and exhilarating environment," added Pelfort.

This innovative resort marks a significant moment for Barbados, as it will be the island's first new all-inclusive adults-only property of its kind. With its vibrant energy, luxurious amenities, and stunning beachfront location, Royalton CHIC Barbados is poised to redefine the island's hospitality landscape and become the premier choice for adults seeking a one-of-a-kind Caribbean escape.

For more information, visit royaltonchicresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resortsencompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury®Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, DreamBed, and the Sports Event Guarantee. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royaltonoffers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royaltonis Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negriloffers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spaoffers a vacation designed whether you're planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resortsprovides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resortsinvites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scenewhere your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Royalton CHIC Resorts

Royalton CHIC Resortsoffer adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive experiences to Party Your Way and revel in the unexpected. Located in popular Caribbean destinations such as Punta Cana - Dominican Republic, Cancun - Mexico, and Antigua, this new adults-only generation of all-inclusive concept delivers unprecedented experiences where luxury and fun intersect in each idyllic location. Choose between relaxing and treating yourself or partying and having fun- Party Your Way.

Ideal for couples, groups, singles or friends, including modern rooms and suites featuring All-In Luxury, the premium DreamBed, a variety of culinary offerings, All-In Connectivity and exclusivity through the Diamond Club category. Guests can choose between relaxing and treating themselves in the spa or enjoy the resort's unique events and theme parties at signature locations.

For more information about Royalton CHIC Resorts, visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb6762ce-da0d-4697-8198-ed2834fc28b7