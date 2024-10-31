KingsRock Advisors, LLC.: KingsRock Advisors Announces Expanded Presence in the US with Additional Senior Hires and Transactions

This Strengthens KingsRock's Presence in the Americas

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsRock Advisors, LLC ("KingsRock"), an independent global advisory firm, announced today that it has expanded its presence in the US, with the opening of a new office in New York and the addition of senior bankers, including a new Managing Partner to accelerate the growth of KingsRock's capital solutions and corporate finance business.

We are pleased to welcome the following Senior Investment Bankers who have joined KingsRock recently, with additional hires pending:

New York

Paul Young, Managing Partner, former Salomon/Citi, MUFG and Apollo

Tammer Fahmy, Managing Director, former Morgan Stanley, Silver Swan

Paul Bitler, Managing Director, former Salomon/Citi

Scott Dauer, Managing Director, former JP Morgan

Wit Derby, Managing Director, former Bear Stearns, MUFG

Gregory Raykher, Managing Director, former ORIX USA, Commerzbank

Aidan Livingston, Senior Associate, former Deutsche Bank

Huanjie Yuan, Senior Associate, former Deutsche Bank

California

Erich Griffin-Mauff, Managing Director, former Deutsche Bank

Sud Subramanian, Managing Director, former JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank

"We are excited to welcome our new Managing Partner, Managing Directors, and Senior Associates to KingsRock as we continue to expand the global reach of our capital solutions business. Our commitment to strengthening our partnership model will further enhance our ability to serve our credit, corporate and sponsor clients in the US and internationally. In the near term, we will share more details about our European expansion, and our growing partnerships beyond Europe to support clients worldwide," said Hakan Wohlin, Founder & Managing partner and Louis Jaffe Co-Founder, Managing Partner.

KingsRock is also pleased to announce the closing of several US transactions in 2024, including a significant programmatic sale leaseback of community and regional bank branches. KingsRock advised Mountainseed, an Atlanta based company serving the U.S. banking community with a range of services and solutions, and after running a competitive process, paired them with a globally established institutional investor. This investor committed up to $2 billion to support this strategy.

About KingsRock:

KingsRock Advisors, LLC headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC.



Founded in 2020, KingsRock comprises a team of over 20 professionals who advise on a wide range of private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid capital, equity and M&A with structures ranging from plain vanilla to highly structured. The team collectively has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.



KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms' bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 115 independent Senior Advisors across 45 countries, who bring decades of deal making experience.

Disclaimer:

Securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA, member firm and a member of SIPC., a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC.• 900 Third Avenue, 10th Floor • New York, NY 10022.

This message is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an invitation, solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or investment. Neither KingsRock Securities, LLC nor its affiliates provide accounting, tax or legal advice; such matters should be discussed with your advisors and/or counsel.

Info@kingsrock.com

