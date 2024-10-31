On AS "MADARA Cosmetics" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 31, 2024 to admit for trading AS "MADARA Cosmetics" additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the already traded AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares as of November 1, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "MADARA Cosmetics" Orderbook short name MDARA Securities ISIN code LV0000101624 Nominal value of one share 0.10 EUR Number of additional shares 3 856 Total number of shares after additional shares will be 3 780 434 admitted to trading List Alternative market First North Share admission is related to the share options programme. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.