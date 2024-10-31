London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Edison issues report on Metro Bank (LSE: MTRO).

Having successfully refinanced in late 2023, Metro Bank is making good progress with repositioning its business model towards higher-return commercial and specialist mortgage lending, reducing its cost of funding and shrinking its cost base. It confidently expects to be profitable before year-end and has guided to strong progress thereafter, reaching a mid- to upper-teens percentage return on tangible equity from 2027. Despite a strong performance since the interims, Metro's shares are far from pricing in the scale of improvement that management is guiding towards.

