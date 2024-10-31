Apiture CEO Chris Babcock Named 2024 Tech CEO of the Year at NC TECH Awards

Apiture also named a finalist for NC TECH HQ Company of the Year

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has been named Tech CEO of the Year in the 2024 NC TECH Awards . Apiture is also a finalist for the North Carolina HQ Tech Company of the Year.

The NC TECH Awards bring together leaders from technology, business, education, and government to recognize and celebrate the growth, innovation, and leadership that are driving the state's thriving tech sector. Selected through a peer vote, the Tech CEO of the Year is awarded to an individual who has driven significant growth and innovation while inspiring collaboration within the tech sector.

"Being recognized as Tech CEO of the Year is not just a personal honor but a reflection of Apiture's teamwide effort to drive digital banking innovation," said Babcock. "I am proud to celebrate this achievement alongside a team dedicated to making a meaningful impact for community banks and credit unions across the United States."

The NC TECH Awards, which have become the state's premier event celebrating the achievements of North Carolina's tech sector, will honor this year's finalists and winners on Tuesday, December 3, at the Raleigh Convention Center. This year's event is set to be the largest yet, with over 700 leaders from the tech, business, and government sectors expected to attend.

The accolades join a string of recent achievements for Apiture, as the company was recognized as Best Digital Banking System in the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA , presented by FinTech Futures, and named a finalist for Data Initiative of the Year in the U.S. Fintech Awards.

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com and follow Apiture on LinkedIn .

