Vensure Employer Solutions: Vensure's Dwayne Smith Named Winner in Top Global CISOs for 2024

Smith Recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th Annual Awards Program

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced that its Chief Information Security Officer, Dwayne Smith, has been named a winner in the Top Global CISOs Award for 2024, sponsored annually by Cyber Defense Magazine. This win marks the second consecutive year that Smith has appeared on the exclusive Top Global CISO list.

Smith was selected from thousands of candidates for this prestigious award. Judges search for the most innovative candidates with unparalleled success in:

Communicating with their boards and senior level executives,

Detecting, and stopping breaches and data loss,

Complying with regulations, and

Building powerful risk reduction programs for their organizations.

"We are thrilled to see Dwayne Smith recognized again for his excellent work as our leading cyber defender," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "In the HR technology business, protecting the personal data of millions of employees and tens of thousands of businesses worldwide is paramount. Dwayne takes that challenge to heart and is deservedly recognized for his dedication to information security."

A native of Kentucky, Smith joined Vensure in April 2022, with an impressive résumé in cybersecurity. Upon graduating from the Navy's nuclear power program, Smith worked with government agencies studying networks and digital communication patterns. Those experiences led to high-ranking positions in cyber operations with AT&T, Northrop Grumman, and Tanager. Immediately prior to joining Vensure, Smith was the Global Director, Cybersecurity Engineering for Cummings.

At Vensure, Smith oversees the cybersecurity of multiple business units across the United States and internationally to support Vensure's HR technology and services. He is also a board member for the National Cybersecurity Hall of Fame.

"We're pleased to name Dwayne Smith as a winner among a small, elite group of information security professionals of our Top Global CISOs Awards for 2024 and look forward to celebrating with him at CyberDefenseCon 2024," said Gary Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Chief Information Security Officers are the first responders of cyberspace who fend off cyber criminals, cyber terrorists, malicious insiders, and nation state sponsored attacks. They work tirelessly to allow companies to grow, expand, and improve financial performance by managing and mitigating major risks and regulatory compliance issues on a day-to-day basis.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

