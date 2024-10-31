Openly Named in CNBC World's Top 150 Insurtech Companies, PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Awards

Premium homeowners insurance provider recognized for role in transforming the insurance industry as well as innovation in company culture

Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, has been named among CNBC World's Top 150 Insurtech Companies for 2024, compiled in collaboration with Statista. This recognition underscores Openly's role in transforming the insurance industry through its advanced technology solutions. Alongside this award, Openly has been honored with the PropertyCasualty360 's Insurance Luminaries 2024 award for Workplace Culture Innovation, a testament to the company's exceptional culture and work environment.

"We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to insurance innovation, reflecting our mission to deliver an efficient homeowners insurance experience for independent agents through advanced technology," said Ty Harris, CEO and Co-Founder at Openly. "This recognition, along with our award for workplace culture innovation, highlights the supportive and collaborative environment we have built at Openly that drives value for our employees as well as independent agents and homeowners across the U.S."

The CNBC World's Top 150 Insurtech Companies list celebrates global leaders in the insurance technology sector, recognizing firms for their advancements in digital solutions across various categories. The list highlights companies that are leading in replacing traditional, time-consuming processes such as claims processing, quote comparisons, and underwriting with cutting-edge digital technologies. Openly is featured in the Top Digital Insurer category for its innovative technology that empowers independent agents to deliver exceptional coverage and service to homeowners with speed and ease. The list is based on an analysis of general and segment-specific KPIs over 1,000 eligible companies, with Statista's team conducting in-depth research from March to May 2024.

In addition to its market-leading technology, Openly is also celebrated for its commitment to company culture. PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries 2024 Workplace Culture Innovation award highlights Openly's efforts to challenge outdated industry standards and champion modern ideas, reflecting the company's dedication to fostering an outstanding work environment.

Earlier this year, Openly was also named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and was listed as part of 2024 Inc. Best Workplaces. The company also earned recognition across three Comparably awards, including Best Company Outlook for small/medium-sized businesses, Best HR Team , and Best Leadership Teams. These awards showcase Openly's commitment to fostering a supportive and rewarding workplace culture.

