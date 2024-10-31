Nouria Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Enmarket From Colonial Group

Nouria, an award-winning convenience store chain and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the Northeast, is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Enmarket, a leading convenience retailer in the Southeast, from its parent company, Colonial Group.

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Nouria, an award-winning convenience store chain and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the Northeast, is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Enmarket, a leading convenience retailer in the Southeast, from its parent company, Colonial Group. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Nouria's strategic expansion, positioning the company to serve new markets while continuing to provide an award-winning customer experience.

Founded in 1921, Colonial Group is a Savannah, Georgia-based company with deep roots in the energy and logistics sectors. Enmarket, its retail convenience store subsidiary, has long been recognized for providing customers with exceptional service, quality food, and a wide range of convenience products across its locations in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Accelerating Growth with Southeast Expansion

The acquisition of over 132 Enmarket convenience stores and nearly 26 Enmarket car washes will extend Nouria's reach into the Southeast, strengthening its retail presence and expanding its footprint beyond its current base in the Northeast. Nouria's recent accolade as the top winner of the CSP Customer Experience Award further underscores the company's commitment to delivering high-quality service to all customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Enmarket into the Nouria family," said Tony El-Nemr, Founder and CEO of Nouria. "This acquisition reflects our shared dedication to enhancing customer experiences and allows us to bring our award-winning service to new communities in the Southeast. We are confident this will be a seamless integration that benefits both our new customers and the Enmarket team."

Seamless Integration and Continued Focus on Service

Nouria is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for both Enmarket employees and customers. All existing Enmarket stores will remain operational, and Nouria plans to build on Enmarket's strong foundation by leveraging its own resources, technology, and expertise to elevate the overall customer experience. As a recognized industry leader, Nouria will integrate best practices to uphold and enhance the high standards of service that both companies are known for.

"Enmarket has been a part of the Colonial Group family for over 60 years. I am extremely proud of what that team has accomplished, especially in the last 10 years that I've been directly involved. The retail convenience industry is more dynamic than ever, and I have every confidence the Enmarket team will reach new heights given the laser focus Tony and the Nouria team bring on growth and being the best in class in their industry," said Christian Demere, President and CEO of Colonial Group. "This transaction represents a positive step forward for both organizations, allowing each to focus on its strengths while ensuring Enmarket continues to thrive under Nouria's leadership."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Advisors

Wells Fargo served as exclusive financial advisor and King & Spalding served as legal advisor to Nouria. BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Williams Mullen served as legal advisor to Colonial Group.

About Nouria

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy Corporation is a family-owned and operated business that has grown into one of the nation's most successful convenience store chains. Headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, Nouria operates over 170 convenience stores, 61 carwash locations, and an extensive unbranded wholesale fuel distribution network with a significant number of branded dealers throughout the Northeast. Known for its exceptional service, premium fuel offerings, and diverse product selection, Nouria recently earned the CSP Customer Experience Award for its outstanding commitment to its customers. The company is dedicated to sustainability, community engagement, and creating a superior convenience experience for all.

About Colonial Group

Colonial Group, Inc. is a fourth-generation family-owned business based in Savannah, Georgia. Founded in 1921, Colonial Group is a leader in the energy & chemical distribution industries, product storage and handling industries and convenience retail. The company remains headquartered in Savannah, Georgia today and is one of America's largest privately held companies.

