Hideout Vodka Launches Major Partnership with National Parks Conservation Association to Promote Park Preservation

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Hideout Vodka is excited to announce a landmark partnership with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) to support the protection of America's most treasured national parks. As part of this collaboration, Hideout Vodka will donate a groundbreaking $5 for every bottle sold from its new special-edition series celebrating Sequoia, Yosemite, and Joshua Tree National Parks.

This $5 donation is one of the largest contributions per bottle in the spirits industry, representing a significant portion of each bottle's purchase price. Every sip of Hideout Vodka now contributes directly to preserving these natural wonders for future generations.

To celebrate the partnership, Hideout Vodka has crafted three special-edition bottles inspired by the awe-inspiring beauty of the parks they represent. The Sequoia edition highlights the timeless majesty of the park's towering giants, the Yosemite edition captures the rugged cliffs and sweeping vistas that define one of the world's most beloved parks, and the Joshua Tree edition evokes the mystical, untamed beauty of its desert landscapes.

"Our goal was to create a vodka that truly reflects our company's values," said John Spagnola, founder of Hideout Vodka. "We wanted Hideout Vodka to embody our passion for community, the outdoors, and giving back. The national parks hold a special place in our hearts, and through our partnership with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), we believe we can make a meaningful impact. With every bottle sold, we proudly donate $5 to NPCA to help protect and preserve these iconic landscapes. We're committed to making a real difference and hope to inspire others to join us in supporting this cause-one drink at a time."

With Hideout Vodka's commitment, each purchase helps fund NPCA's mission to protect and preserve America's national parks and their rich wildlife. NPCA has been safeguarding these lands for over a century, and this partnership is set to make a lasting impact.

While the current special-edition series features Sequoia, Yosemite, and Joshua Tree National Parks, Hideout Vodka is excited to hint that this is just the beginning. Future special-edition releases celebrating additional national parks are already in the works, continuing Hideout Vodka's dedication to supporting the preservation of these iconic landscapes.

"Our national parks protect iconic and irreplaceable landscapes, providing space for us to connect with nature and each other," said Theresa Pierno, President and CEO for National Parks Conservation Association. "Partnering with Hideout Vodka furthers our mission of national park protection to ensure that future generations can stand in the shade of a magnificent sequoia, marvel at Half Dome and experience the distinctive desert ecosystems at Joshua Tree-among the hundreds of other park experiences that are a critical part of America's legacy."

We invite individuals, retailers, and large chains interested in supporting our National Parks to reach out to us. Your partnership can help amplify our mission and make a significant impact. Together, we can ensure these beautiful landscapes are preserved for generations to come.

The Hideout Vodka Parks Edition is available now at select retailers and online. With each purchase, customers not only enjoy top-tier craftsmanship but also directly support the preservation of our nation's most stunning landscapes.

For more information on the partnership and to purchase the special-edition bottles, visit: https://www.hideoutvodka.com/.

