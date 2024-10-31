Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2024 16:10 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sun Investment Group: Sun Investment Group UAB new bond issue

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-10-31 16:04 CET --
Sun Investment Group UAB new bond issue

Sun Investment Group UAB has adopted the decision to issue a new bond issue of
up to EUR 8,000,000, the nominal value of one bond is EUR 1,000 and the annual
interest rate is 11.5%. The bonds will be offered publicly to investors in
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. 

The net proceeds from the Bonds issue will be used to: (i) refinance the
previous bond issue (ISIN LT0000313256); and (ii) to finance the working
capital of Sun Investment Group UAB group and further development costs of the
project portfolio. 

The subscription period of the Bonds is 4-22 November 2024. The issue price of
one Bond is EUR 1,000. The issue date of the Bonds is 29 November 2024. 

The existing bondholders of Sun Investment Group UAB bonds (ISIN LT0000313256)
issued in 2023 will be able to exchange these bonds to newly issued ones
through the Nasdaq CSD securities exchange offer. 

The information document and the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds and the
Final Terms, which are an integral part of the Information Document, are set
out in the annexes to this Notice. 



Annexes:

Informatic document

Terms and Conditions of the Bonds

Final terms

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1256318
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.