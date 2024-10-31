Sun Investment Group: Sun Investment Group UAB new bond issue

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-10-31 16:04 CET -- Sun Investment Group UAB new bond issue Sun Investment Group UAB has adopted the decision to issue a new bond issue of up to EUR 8,000,000, the nominal value of one bond is EUR 1,000 and the annual interest rate is 11.5%. The bonds will be offered publicly to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The net proceeds from the Bonds issue will be used to: (i) refinance the previous bond issue (ISIN LT0000313256); and (ii) to finance the working capital of Sun Investment Group UAB group and further development costs of the project portfolio. The subscription period of the Bonds is 4-22 November 2024. The issue price of one Bond is EUR 1,000. The issue date of the Bonds is 29 November 2024. The existing bondholders of Sun Investment Group UAB bonds (ISIN LT0000313256) issued in 2023 will be able to exchange these bonds to newly issued ones through the Nasdaq CSD securities exchange offer. The information document and the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds and the Final Terms, which are an integral part of the Information Document, are set out in the annexes to this Notice. Annexes: Informatic document Terms and Conditions of the Bonds Final terms Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1256318