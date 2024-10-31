Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2024 16:10 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day: The 2024 World Cities Day China Observance (Shanghai) Opens, Unveiling Practices, Indicators for Sustainable Urban Development

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an event to mark the World Cities Day, the 2024 World Cities Day China Observance (Shanghai) and 2024 SDG Cities Global Conference, themed "Building People-centered Cities for Better Life," was held on Thursday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

The 2024 World Cities Day China Observance</p><p>A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.<div id=

Approximately 350 guests, including domestic and overseas government officials, mayors and delegates from relevant cities, experts and scholars, business professionals, and representatives from relevant international organizations, attended the opening ceremony of the event, which released the Chinese version of the Shanghai Manual · 2024 Annual Report and the UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index: Integrated Indicators and User Guide 2024, according to Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day.

2024 marks the fifth anniversary of the introduction of the "People-centered Cities" concept and the tenth anniversary of World Cities Day. This year, the China Observance (Shanghai) is integrated with the series of fifth-anniversary events to promote the concept, highlighting the core idea of putting people at the center in urban planning and development.

Leveraging the global influence of the World Cities Day, this year's China Observance (Shanghai) initiated series 2024 World Cities Day thematic activities during Urban October, which created a strong atmosphere of celebrating the event throughout the city, enhancing the sense of participation and achievement among the citizens.

During the opening ceremony, five public brand activities that encourage mass participation and engagement were officially launched. These activities include the Shanghai Social Organization Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, "Lively Street, Youthful City" Huangpu District Youth Development-Oriented Urban Micro-renewal Competition, the College Student Case Study Competition of City Governance, Shanghai Child-Friendly City · The "Future City Through Children's Eyes" and the citywalk route exhibition of "People-centered City · Beauty Streets."

During the roundtable forum, representatives of street communities, businesses, and young people related with the Shanghai Manual · 2024 Annual Report engaged in in-depth discussions around key themes such as the co-construction, co-governance and shared development of people-centered cities.

Source: Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.