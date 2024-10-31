Agróptimum: Spain Has the Conditions to Lead the Pistachio Business in Europe

The climate, improved technology, and professional management drive 3,000% growth in cultivated area over 10 years in Spain. High demand and sustained growth establish pistachios as a future investment in Europe and Spain.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Agróptimum, a young Spanish agri-food and biotechnology business group and national leader in pistachio plants and plantation management, presented the first global study on pistachios: "Present and Future of Pistachio Cultivation and Processing: A Business Perspective" describing the current situation of pistachios worldwide.

Agróptimum CEO Ángel Minaya

Agróptimum CEO Ángel Minaya reviewing pistachio harvest

The analysis focuses on the evolution from 2010 to 2023 and future global trends-with a forecasted consumption increase exceeding 976,000 tons-and with a focus on Spain, detailing the investment interest in pistachios in Iberia.

The study concludes that pistachios emerge as a highly profitable and sustainable crop, supported by technological innovation and growing demand. Spain is strategically positioned to lead pistachio production in Europe, thanks to favourable climatic conditions, increased sector professionalism with operators betting on technology and innovation to enhance quality, and proximity to major export markets like the European Union.

The growing trend in production and high global demand suggests that in about a decade, production will not meet market demand, likely causing a gradual rise in origin prices, leading to greater crop profitability. This profitability goes hand in hand with innovation and technology. Adopting advanced technologies and intensive cultivation techniques significantly improves pistachio profitability.

By 2040, the global cultivated area of pistachios is expected to reach nearly 1.8 million hectares, with a global production of over 1.6 million tons. This trend ensures a robust and expanding market.

A Climate Change Resistant Crop

The pistachio tree has a lifespan exceeding 100 years, generating benefits for decades. With a sophisticated mechanism to tolerate water stress and resistance to salinity and diseases, the pistachio can adapt to the challenges of climate change and has higher productivity than other woody crops at lower cost, making it one of the best-prepared trees for dryland cultivation in Spain's semi-arid environments. Under suitable conditions, it can begin production in 3.5 years.

This September, the team collected the first pistachio harvest after just three years of growth.

About Agróptimum

Agróptimum is a young agri-food and biotechnology business group located in Villanueva de la Jara (Cuenca), which, in just six years, has become the largest supplier of high-quality pistachio plants and seeds. Led by Ángel Minaya, the group has multiplied its business figure sevenfold in five years, reaching 20 million euros in 2023, and has various investment projects underway to increase its growth capacity.

Agróptimum is part of Life-AIs consortium, backed by the LIFE environmental program of the European Union, along with Fede and Agerpix. This precision agriculture project aims to revolutionize agricultural management through the use of AI and 3D image capture. This technology will allow for an annual reduction of more than 3,200 tons of greenhouse gases.

