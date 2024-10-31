Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 16:26 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agróptimum: Spain Has the Conditions to Lead the Pistachio Business in Europe

  • The climate, improved technology, and professional management drive 3,000% growth in cultivated area over 10 years in Spain. High demand and sustained growth establish pistachios as a future investment in Europe and Spain.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Agróptimum, a young Spanish agri-food and biotechnology business group and national leader in pistachio plants and plantation management, presented the first global study on pistachios: "Present and Future of Pistachio Cultivation and Processing: A Business Perspective" describing the current situation of pistachios worldwide.

Agróptimum CEO Ángel Minaya

Agróptimum CEO Ángel Minaya
Agróptimum CEO Ángel Minaya reviewing pistachio harvest

The analysis focuses on the evolution from 2010 to 2023 and future global trends-with a forecasted consumption increase exceeding 976,000 tons-and with a focus on Spain, detailing the investment interest in pistachios in Iberia.

The study concludes that pistachios emerge as a highly profitable and sustainable crop, supported by technological innovation and growing demand. Spain is strategically positioned to lead pistachio production in Europe, thanks to favourable climatic conditions, increased sector professionalism with operators betting on technology and innovation to enhance quality, and proximity to major export markets like the European Union.

The growing trend in production and high global demand suggests that in about a decade, production will not meet market demand, likely causing a gradual rise in origin prices, leading to greater crop profitability. This profitability goes hand in hand with innovation and technology. Adopting advanced technologies and intensive cultivation techniques significantly improves pistachio profitability.

By 2040, the global cultivated area of pistachios is expected to reach nearly 1.8 million hectares, with a global production of over 1.6 million tons. This trend ensures a robust and expanding market.

A Climate Change Resistant Crop

The pistachio tree has a lifespan exceeding 100 years, generating benefits for decades. With a sophisticated mechanism to tolerate water stress and resistance to salinity and diseases, the pistachio can adapt to the challenges of climate change and has higher productivity than other woody crops at lower cost, making it one of the best-prepared trees for dryland cultivation in Spain's semi-arid environments. Under suitable conditions, it can begin production in 3.5 years.

This September, the team collected the first pistachio harvest after just three years of growth.

About Agróptimum

Agróptimum is a young agri-food and biotechnology business group located in Villanueva de la Jara (Cuenca), which, in just six years, has become the largest supplier of high-quality pistachio plants and seeds. Led by Ángel Minaya, the group has multiplied its business figure sevenfold in five years, reaching 20 million euros in 2023, and has various investment projects underway to increase its growth capacity.

Agróptimum is part of Life-AIs consortium, backed by the LIFE environmental program of the European Union, along with Fede and Agerpix. This precision agriculture project aims to revolutionize agricultural management through the use of AI and 3D image capture. This technology will allow for an annual reduction of more than 3,200 tons of greenhouse gases.

For more information: https://agroptimum.com/en

Contact Information

Núria Padros
nunupadros@gmail.com

Chelsey Rodowicz
chelsey.rodowicz@gmail.com

SOURCE: Grupo Agróptimum

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.