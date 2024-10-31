St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - MicroCap Reports discusses Siyata Mobile, Inc. ELOC filing (Nasdaq: SYTA) (Nasdaq: SYTAW).

Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA) (Nasdaq: SYTAW) has announced a $7 million equity line of credit (ELOC) with Hudson Global Ventures, LLC. This two-year ELOC offers Siyata a flexible, scalable funding solution aligned with the company's growth goals. Rather than issuing large blocks of highly dilutive shares in secondary offerings, the ELOC enables incremental monthly access to capital, minimizing dilution and preserving shareholder value. To view more details, click here.

By leveraging the ELOC's structure, Siyata can efficiently fund core growth initiatives without the constraints of high-interest debt, supporting a robust financial foundation for the future. ELOCs are particularly advantageous for companies in growth stages or those with fluctuating cash flow needs. Moreover, the line grows with the company, meaning that as a business' market capitalization increases, it can access a larger equity line, fostering investment without over-leveraging.

This strategic financial tool ensures Siyata's readiness to pursue new markets while scaling operations, mirroring successful models used by established Nasdaq-listed companies that have effectively leveraged ELOCs. One renewable energy company, for instance, utilized an ELOC to fund innovations, aligning capital with project milestones while minimizing dilution. Another leader in hydrogen fuel cells accessed an ELOC to invest in research and scale operations in sync with revenue growth, enabling them to meet demand without straining their balance sheet or shareholder base.

DISCLOSURE: MicroCap Studios, Inc. (MCS), owns and operates www.microcapreports.com, and is an investor marketing services provider which disseminates corporate news and information electronically through multiple online media platforms. MCS is NOT an affiliate with any of the companies mentioned in our reports. MCS is an investor marketing service and is not registered with FINRA or any other professional licensing service. MCS is not an analyst, broker dealer or advisor, and holds no such licenses. MCS may NOT offer to buy, sell, or hold any security. MCS and any corporate profiles will NEVER be a solicitation or recommendation of any kind, of any security mentioned. The materials in all our releases are intended to be for informational purposes only and should never be considered research or due diligence on any company mentioned. All readers are encouraged to perform standard due diligence by reading the company's filings at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1649009&owner=exclude. Readers should consult their broker or licensed professional before investing in any company. All materials in this newsletter are based on publicly available statements made by the companies. MCS is not liable for any investment decisions made by any readers or subscribers. Any investment could result in you losing all your money from investing in any stock. An affiliate of MCS's editor owns 794 shares of $SYTA and will not trade in the stock. MCS has been paid to write and send relevant information concerning Siyata to interested readers. MCS' parent company, MicroCap Advisory, has been paid up to seventeen thousand five hundred dollars per week for continuous updates and coverage over the next thirteen weeks. MCS is paid to put a best-case scenario profile out to the investing public. This newsletter contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings such as 6-Ks made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this newsletter are made as of the date hereof and MCS undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

SOURCE: MicroCap Reports

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228468

