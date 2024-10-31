Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
31.10.24
17:35 Uhr
18,580 Euro
+0,220
+1,20 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,47018,64018:04
18,43018,61018:04
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 16:36 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sir Jonathon Band

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$21.71

$21.71

$21.72

$21.72

$21.73

$21.73

$21.73

$21.71

Volume(s)

900

8700

800

800

300

52

100

5848

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

17,500

$21.72 (avg)

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-10-29

f)

Place of the transaction

NYSE

Doreen S. Furnari, Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.