Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sir Jonathon Band
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$21.71
$21.71
$21.72
$21.72
$21.73
$21.73
$21.73
$21.71
Volume(s)
900
8700
800
800
300
52
100
5848
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
17,500
$21.72 (avg)
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-10-29
f)
Place of the transaction
NYSE
Doreen S. Furnari, Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600