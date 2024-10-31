Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 16:18 Uhr
Funky Chef, the Industry Pioneer in Women's Chef Jackets, Launches New Black & White Collection for Everyday Kitchen Wear

The new monochrome collection provides women in culinary with a stylish, long-awaited alternative to male-centric uniforms, offering sizes from XXS to 3XL.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Funky Chef, the first culinary workwear brand by a female chef for female chefs, introduces its Black & White Collection. Building on the success of its original Colorful designs, this monochrome line offers women a stylish, fitted, and practical alternative to male-centric uniforms, with sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL.

Rosewood-Funky Chef Jacket

Rosewood-Funky Chef Jacket
New collection

Funky Chef jackets have become a go-to choice for chefs and influencers due to their fit, style, and functionality. Celebrity chefs from shows like Choppedand Below Deck proudly wear Funky Chef, endorsing the much-needed change these jackets bring to the industry. Influencer Hanalei Souza (@theladylinecook), with over 65,000 followers, ignited social media with a viral post highlighting the lack of well-fitting apparel for female chefs. The video, now reaching 165,000 views, praised Funky Chef's jackets as a "game-changer" and sparked conversations about inclusivity.

"Our Black & White Collection isn't just about aesthetics-it's about creating a uniform that works with a woman's body, not against it. These jackets are practical enough for the busiest kitchens but flattering enough to boost confidence," says Hannah Staddon, Founder and CEO of Funky Chef, and a yacht chef for over 10 years.

With women making up over 50% of culinary school graduates in the U.S., the need for professional kitchen wear that fits and empowers them has never been greater. Traditional chef jackets, historically designed for men, left women grappling with bulky and ill-fitting uniforms. Funky Chef addresses this need by offering:

  • A fitted, adjustable cut for comfort across all body types.

  • Sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL to ensure inclusivity.

  • Easy zip closures replacing cumbersome buttons.

  • Side seam splits for mobility and a flattering silhouette.

  • Ample pockets, with Staddon adding, "No woman ever has enough pockets."

Priced at $139, the collection combines timeless monochrome designs with practicality, making it an essential staple for women chefs. The jackets are crafted from eco-friendly, breathable cotton, printed with non-toxic dyes, and designed with sustainability in mind. Committed to supporting women beyond the kitchen, the brand donates 1% of its profits to the Endometriosis Foundation of America.

For more information or to shop the Black & White Collection, visit www.FunkyChef.co or follow @funkychefco on Instagram.

About Funky Chef:
Funky Chef is the world's first collection of fitted, fashion-forward chef's jackets exclusively for women. It breaks the mold of shapeless traditional uniforms by introducing innovative designs blending style, comfort, and functionality.

Contact Information

Hannah Staddon
Founder & CEO
pr@funkychef.co
9547023665

SOURCE: Funky Chef

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
