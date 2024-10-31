International Resources Holding RSC Ltd. (IRH): Mopani Copper Mines: Key Highlights of IRH's Transformational Operations

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Resources Holding RSC Ltd. (IRH), a dynamic natural resources extractive subsidiary of 2PointZero, is pleased to announce an update on various initiatives underway at the Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia.

Transformation of Mopani Copper Mines

IRH acquired the Mopani Copper Mines in early 2024 with the strategic vision to transform it into the most productive copper mine in the Copperbelt. By applying advanced and innovative new technologies and collaborating with the outstanding Zambian workforce, IRH is decarbonising the project whilst aspiring to increase copper output to 200,000 tonnes over the course of the next three years. This boost in output will contribute to Zambia's goal of reaching 3 million tonnes of annual copper production by 2030, a vision that is being driven by President Hakainde Hichilema himself. His administration's focus on creating a stable and competitive mining environment has not only attracted international investors but also positioned Zambia as a potential leader in global copper production.

The Mine of the Future

A prime focus has been the digital transformation of Mopani to modernise all aspects of the mining and production processes.

These tech initiatives are encompassed within IRH's broader "Mine of the Future" umbrella programme. This aims to digitally connect every employee and asset, creating a Mine-to-Market digital twin to simulate and generate real-world insights, powered advanced process control, drone-based cavity monitoring systems, advanced technologies like real-time locating systems (RTLS) and fleet management system (FMS) for optimised tracking, AI-powered predictive maintenance to minimise downtime, and five centralised control rooms for enhanced monitoring and oversight.

IRH has been crucial in implementing a number of operational and safety improvement initiatives to date. The introduction of real-time location tracking and 3D visualisation, emergency response assistance, and proximity awareness initiatives are contributing to a significant improvement in Mopani's safety performance.

Additionally, a 50+ km network expansion is underway, boosting underground connectivity with over 300 Mbps bandwidth to support high-speed, reliable communications and instant information exchange for more than 10,000 workers and 1000s of mobile and stationary machines.

This network enhancement enables real-time communication and decision-making, increasing transparency, operational efficiency, and safety whilst serving as the backbone for digital transformation.

Driving Economic Impact

In line with IRH's vision of positively contributing to the communities in which we operate, the permanent workforce has increased from 5,975 at the time of the acquisition to 6,565 as of 1 October 2024, with 99% of employees being Zambian nationals. This rise in employment is creating a ripple effect, stimulating growth through increased consumer spending and economic activities in the local communities.

H.E. Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO 2PointZero, commented: "As we embrace sustainable mining practices at Mopani Copper Mines, our focus extends beyond responsible resource management to include innovative solutions that align with global sustainability trends in the mining sector. We are committed to maximising value for local stakeholders and making a positive impact on local communities and the Zambian economy through job creation, training initiatives and a strong commitment to social and environmental stewardship. The transformation at Mopani reflects the 2PointZero vision of empowering communities worldwide as we work toward a more sustainable future."

Mr. Ali AlRashdi, CEO of International Resources Holding commented: "We are very pleased with the progress recorded to date at Mopani. We remain committed to transforming Mopani into the world's most productive green copper operation and increasing production to 200,000 tonnes over the next three years. Our strategic initiatives are not only boosting our output but also ensuring we do so sustainably. By enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency, we are paving the way for a more innovative and responsible operation.

The implementation of cutting-edge technology is playing a crucial role in this transformation. IRH is leading the charge in mining tech innovations, introducing state-of-the-art AI powered automated systems and real-time monitoring solutions. These technological improvements are not only enhancing productivity but are also reducing environmental impact, aligning with our goal of creating a greener copper operation.

Creating real in-country value for all stakeholders, with a focus on local employment and community socio-economic upliftment, remains a priority goal for IRH. It is through collaboration with our stakeholders and in-country partners that we can build a brighter, more sustainable future."

International Resources Holding operates as a subsidiary of 2PointZero, a transformational investment platform based in the UAE with a diverse portfolio of industry leaders, including IRH. International Holding Company, which is a listed entity in Abu Dhabi, established 2PointZero in January 2024.

