PR Newswire
31.10.2024 16:42 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that Mr John Dodd, fund manager of the Company, has disposed of 504,461 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following the transaction Mr John Dodd now holds 1,458,432 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

John Dodd

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Fund Manager of Artemis Alpha Trust plc

b)

Initial Notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Artemis Alpha Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Description : Artemis Alpha Trust plc

Type : Ordinary shares

ISIN : GB0004355946

b)

Nature of Transaction

Disposal of Ordinary shares of £0.01

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Date

Price(s)

Volume(s)

28 October 2024

£3.88

50,000

29 October 2024

£3.793996

228,261

30 October 2024

£3.7422635

226,200

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price(s)

Aggregate Volume(s)

Aggregate Total(s)

£3.88

50,000

£194,000

£3.793996

228,261

£866,021

£3.7422635

226,200

£846,500

e)

Date of the transaction

28, 29 and 30 October 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)


Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Artemis Fund Managers Limited
Company Secretary

0131 225 7300

31 October 2024


