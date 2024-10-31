Goose Creek Candle Company: Pillsbury X Goose Creek Debuting Fall 2024

Experience your favorite homemade baked goods with this delicious new collaboration.

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Goose Creek is excited to announce its newest collaboration with Pillsbury, one of America's longest-standing baking-goods brand. The collaboration turns many of Pillsbury's delicious baked goods into ultra-realistic home fragrances. Much like Pillsbury's vision to create memories and traditions through baking, Goose Creek is delighted to help create memories with fragrance through this collaboration.

Pillsbury x Goose Creek

From sweet ripened bananas and a dash of cinnamon sugar in the classic Banana Bread, to the ooey-gooey center of warm-baked Cinnamon Rolls, all the nuances of your favorite Pillsbury recipes have been brought to life with the art of fragrance. Working hand in hand with the industry's top fragrance experts, Goose Creek has carefully expressed in fragrance many of Pillsbury's delicious creations that so many Americans love.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shares the excitement surrounding the collaboration: "Working with the Pillsbury team has been a perfect match to Goose Creek's own beliefs and vision. Whether through food or fragrance, we love creating a home environment that fosters togetherness and family traditions. These candles are not just about the fragrance; they're also about revisiting the memories of baking with loved ones and bringing those cherished recipes to life."

Established in 1998, Goose Creek continues its commitment to superior quality, producing premium candles known for their long-lasting, aromatic excellence. The Pillsbury x Goose Creek candles are no exception, promising a clean, potent, and lead-free burn. Priced for accessibility, each candle invites fans to experience culinary delights in a brand new aromatic adventure where the flakiness of Crescent rolls and the golden warmth of Buttermilk Biscuits are so perfectly captured, one might think something is actually baking in the oven.

The full Pillsbury x Goose Creek candle collection will be warming hearts and homes starting October 31, 2024. This collaboration brings a total of eight brand new candles available exclusively online at www.goosecreekcandle.com. Follow Goose Creek and the Pillsbury social media channels for all the latest updates on this and future collaborations.

