The Hamilton U.S.T-Bill YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF (HBIL/HBIL.U) combines the strength and security of short-term U.S. treasuries with the higher income and tax efficiency of covered calls, providing investors a higher yielding alternative to consider for their cash and fixed income investments. Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $6 billion in assets under management across twenty-one ETFs designed to maximize income and growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at https://hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary/.

