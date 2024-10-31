Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
London, 31 October 2024
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Results of AGM
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, all resolutions were passed.
The resolutions are as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available on the Company's website.
For more information contact:
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
Jonathan Lo, Director
http://gvmh.co.uk/
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
