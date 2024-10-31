Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Result of AGM

October 31

London, 31 October 2024

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Results of AGM

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, all resolutions were passed.

The resolutions are as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available on the Company's website.

