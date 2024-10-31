Sonnenwagen Aachen, a student team from RWTH Aachen University in Germany, secured second and third place at the iLumen European Solar Challenge 2024, sharing the podium with Belgium's KU Leuven team, which took first place. The Sonnenwagen Aachen solar car team from Germany won two of the top three spots at iLumen European Solar Challenge 2024 in Belgium in September. Its Covestro Photon solar car came in second and its newer car, Covestro Adelie, came in third. Belgium's KU Leuven Innoptus Solar Team, which which also won the 2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia, took first ...

