Aspen Dental: 4 Dental Issues Tooth Caps Can Fix in Mentor

Tooth caps, also called crowns, are dental devices that fix cosmetic and medical-related dental issues. They are placed on top of the target tooth and then bonded to it with a cementing substance to restore its look and function. This relatively straightforward procedure can restore the patient's smile and help them resume regular activities, like eating and speaking.This article offers a closer look at some common dental issues that a Mentor dentist can fix with a tooth cap.

1. Tooth discoloration and decay

Tooth discoloration and decay can have many causes, such as smoking, poor oral hygiene habits, consumption of certain foods, and infection.Some causes may require treatments, such as root canals, to fix underlying problems. However, the dentist can customize the tooth cap to match the color and shade of surrounding teeth to restore the target tooth's look.Then, all the patient must do is maintain good oral hygiene to prevent further decay underneath the cap.This is often a good solution for front teeth, which are more visible when smiling or talking.

2. Broken or damaged teeth

Teeth can get damaged, broken, or cracked for a variety of reasons:

Eating excessively hard foods

Chewing on ice

Physical trauma, such as while playing sports

Bruxism (teeth grinding)

Biting nails

This damage can let bacteria enter the tooth, causing infection. Broken or damaged front teeth also worsen the smile's appearance.Tooth caps can fix this issue. By sliding over and being bonded to the damaged tooth, they can block bacteria from getting into the natural tooth and hide any chips, cracks, or damage.

3. An uneven bite

Many factors can lead to an uneven bite:

Genetics

Missing or damaged teeth

Unevenly sized teeth

Improper development (such as from excessive thumb sucking as an infant)

Facial injury

Regardless, an uneven bite can wear down teeth faster, making eating and speaking uncomfortable and difficult.If the teeth are not missing, caps can correct damage, uneven sizing, and potentially tooth angle. This can make the smile look even and resolve the discomfort and problems caused by crooked teeth.

4. Extreme sensitivity

Some sensitivity to excessively hot or cold foods is normal. However, extreme sensitivity can make eating foods at even milder temperatures uncomfortable.Sensitivity indicates the enamel has worn down, exposing more sensitive structures and layers beneath the enamel.A tooth cap can be placed on top of the worn-down enamel, protecting it against these temperatures when eating. As a result, the patient can enjoy their meals more comfortably.

The bottom line

Tooth caps are a common way to fix all sorts of dental issues. Patients often seek this treatment to fix tooth decay, discoloration, damaged teeth, uneven bites, and extreme sensitivity. Crowns are almost painless and easy to undergo, thanks to modern technology and techniques. Plus, insurance often covers a large portion of the cost if they are medically necessary.Therefore, patients seeking to resolve the above issues should speak with their dentists about tooth caps.

