Veho, Tech Platform Disrupting the Logistics Business, Opens Second Flagship Office in Austin, Texas

Veho Now One of the Largest Delivery Platforms in America in Just Eight Years

Veho's combination of industry-leading customer service, disruptive technology and scalable operating model drives its continued growth nationwide. The company has raised over $300 million in funding with a last-reported valuation of $1.5 billion.[1] Investors include world-renowned firms like General Catalyst, Softbank, and Tiger Global Management.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Veho, the tech company making shipping and delivery work better for brands and consumers, today announced that it has opened a second flagship office in Austin, Texas, in addition to its existing NYC flagship. The company's CEO, Itamar Zur, has relocated to Austin and the company intends to grow its Austin-based headcount in the coming months.

In only eight years, Veho has grown to be one of the largest delivery platforms in America, with over 800 employees and nearly 70,000 independent driver-partners providing delivery services for millions of packages per month, across 44 markets, serving 105 million Americans, and growing.

Veho's technology platform enables some of America's leading retail and ecommerce brands, such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Flexport, and Stitch Fix, to get packages to customers faster and better than legacy carriers. Veho's platform enables consumers to control when, where and how their packages are delivered, to provide specific delivery instructions, communicate with their delivery driver-partner, and uses GPS, AI and machine learning to ensure packages are delivered as consumers expect and every delivery is better than the last.

Veho's unique approach drives an industry-leading 99% on-time delivery rate, 4.9 out of 5 customer satisfaction score and ability to improve customer lifetime value by as much as 51% while reducing costs by 35%.

"Veho has grown to be one of the largest delivery platforms in America in just eight years because consumers expect more and brands deserve better. Veho's technology gives consumers control over their delivery experience and enables brands to turn shipping from a cost center to a value driver," said Veho CEO Itamar Zur. "As Veho accelerates building the technology that's transforming the logistics industry, Austin's talent, quality of life, and central location are the perfect choice for a new flagship office as we expand across America."

The new Austin flagship joins an already strong Veho presence in Texas. Veho operates a regional sortation facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and facilitates delivery services across the Greater DFW, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio metro areas. Over the five years Veho has operated in Texas, it has facilitated over 10 million parcel deliveries by over 20,000 Texas-based independent driver-partners, contributing over $30 million to Texas' economy.

"We're excited to have Veho joining our Austin tech community and adding to their presence in Texas," said Jeremy Martin, President and CEO of Austin Chamber of Commerce. "Our city has a long history of welcoming innovators, and we're excited to see how Veho uses the new Austin office to scale up their platform and business."

Veho's announcement of its second flagship office in Austin comes on the heels of its partnership with global logistics giant Flexport and its recent expansion into Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Louisville, Kentucky; and Richmond, Virginia.

About Veho

Veho's mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. Through an innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers, Veho is reinventing logistics, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho's technology platform removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before. Learn more at shipveho.com.

Media Contact

Evan Wagner, evan.wagner@shipveho.com, or veho@escalatepr.com

[1] Reuters, February 2022, https://bit.ly/3NKZjc6

SOURCE: Veho

View the original press release on accesswire.com