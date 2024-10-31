Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Right Wing Naturals (RWN), a natural consumer goods company, today announced reaching its first million dollars in total revenue, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth.





Founded by entrepreneur Taylor Smits, RWN produces premium natural personal care products with a focus on quality and American manufacturing.

"RWN isn't just a brand; it's a movement. We're giving consumers a chance to support a company that stands for what they believe in," said Smits, Founder of Right Wing Naturals.

RWN's initial product line consists of handcrafted soaps for men featuring natural ingredients and distinctive scents. Each product is carefully formulated and manufactured to meet high-quality standards while adhering to conservative principles.

A Community-Focused Approach

"We're building a community of like-minded individuals," Smits stated. The company engages with its customer base through an email list, social media outlets, and charity events that benefit veterans, their families, and first responders. These initiatives foster a sense of belonging among conservative consumers.

Quality Products Made in America

While building its brand identity, RWN maintains a strong commitment to product excellence. The company sources its ingredients and materials from American suppliers, supporting local economies and ensuring strict quality control. RWN also pledges to keep its manufacturing operations within the United States, creating jobs for American workers. Currently, they are headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where Smits grew up.

Looking Ahead

Right Wing Naturals has ambitious plans for the future. The company aims to expand its product line, with plans to launch deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, and beard oils within the next year.

"This is just the beginning," Smits said. "We're excited to continue growing our product line and serving our community."

For more information about Right Wing Naturals and its products, visit www.rightwingnaturals.com.

About Right Wing Naturals

Right Wing Naturals is a consumer goods company dedicated to providing high-quality natural personal care products. Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Taylor Smits, RWN focuses on American-made products and building a community of loyal customers.

