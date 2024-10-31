Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), the industry's leading supplier of aluminum railing announces the introduction of Westbury Bella Cavo Aluminum and Stainless-Steel cable railing. DSI's Bella Cavo horizontal cable railing is sleek and contemporary in design and incorporates thin cables between durable aluminum posts that maximize views from decks, patios, balconies, and stairways. Industry studies show that home and property owners are increasingly choosing cable railing for its sleek design, which provides clearer views compared to traditional railing systems.

Westbury Bella Cavo horizontal cable railing is the perfect choice for residential and commercial property owners that wish to transform their outdoor living spaces with a railing system combining safety, functionality, and dynamic visual appeal. Bella Cavo aluminum and stainless-steel cable railing comes in a choice of 4, 6 and 8 foot sections in either 36 or 42 inch heights and is available with matching adjustable 36 and 48 inch wide gates. In addition to superior aesthetics, Bella Cavo incorporates unique labor-saving features resulting in lower installation costs when compared to other horizontal cable railing systems.

Westbury Bella Cavo railing is available in an industry leading 12 colors with the option of textured or non-textured surfaces. DSI incorporates a meticulous 10 step proprietary AAMA 2604 powder coating process in every Westbury aluminum railing system produced. The result is a lasting finish backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty. For more detailed Westbury Bella Cavo specifications and information please visit diggerspecialties.com.

With the addition of Bella Cavo horizontal cable railing, DSI has become the ultimate source for cable railing systems. Since its introduction in 2015, DSI's Westbury VertiCable railing has achieved a high level of marketplace preference due to its stunning design incorporating aluminum rails and posts with thin vertical stainless-steel cable infills. Available in pre-assembled sections, VertiCable aluminum railing provides home and property owners another cable railing option for achieving unobstructed views for outdoor living spaces.

Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing noted "We are excited to offer Westbury Bella Cavo horizontal cable railing that combines the best of strength, durability, and design aesthetics for residential and commercial properties. DSI is committed to product innovation that offers our customer base the most comprehensive premium quality line of aluminum railing in the marketplace."

Westbury Bella Cavo horizontal cable railing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/228115_f1fc12bc648e7806_002full.jpg

Westbury Bella Cavo horizontal cable railing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/228115_f1fc12bc648e7806_003full.jpg

###

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's extensive group of outdoor living products visit diggerspecialties.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228115

SOURCE: Digger Specialties Inc.