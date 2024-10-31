Nikola Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Record 88 wholesale deliveries of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in Q3, up 22% quarter over quarter

FCEV Fleet adoption up 78% year-to-date, with 16 end fleets deploying Nikola FCEVs, 32 distinct end fleets across both powertrains

Expanded dealer network for the first time since launch of the FCEV

Reiterating our year-end volume guidance of 300-350 FCEVs

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today reported financial results and business updates for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Year-to-date, we had record sales of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, a 78% increase in FCEV fleet adoption, and a nearly 350% increase in hydrogen fuel dispensed at our commercial stations," said Steve Girsky, President and CEO of Nikola. "We also returned 78 BEV "2.0s" back to end fleets and dealers. With every truck delivered and fueled at our HYLA stations, we continue to deliver proof points to the market that zero-emission trucks are driving the future of Class 8 mobility."

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

We delivered record sales of 88 FCEVs to our dealer network, up 22% from last quarter. On the retail front, we continued to see strong organic growth from existing end fleets. National fleet partners such as Kenan Advantage Group and DHL Supply Chain recently announced deployment of Nikola FCEVs and noted the important role we play in not only helping them meet their sustainability goals, but those of their end customers, which includes Nestlé and Diageo.

We expanded our dealer network for the first time since the launch of our FCEV with the addition of GTS Group, in Southern California. GTS, a successful traditional truck dealership, recently introduced a new division, created for the sales and service of Nikola trucks called "Next Generation Truck" or NGT. This additional dealer brings the number of Nikola sales and service locations up to nineteen across the U.S.

We reiterate FCEV volume guidance of 300-350 trucks by year-end.

HYLA Energy

We expect to deliver 10 HYLA fueling solutions by year-end. We are focusing our strategy on providing more support at existing stations to better serve our customers as we scale. Operationally, over the lifetime of the entire HYLA network, we have recorded more than 5900 fueling events, dispensing more than 210 metric tons of hydrogen, for an average of 36kg per fill. The year-to-date ramp-up in mobile hydrogen refueling stations has been very strong. Since we began measuring commercial fueling operations in Q1, total hydrogen dispensing has grown nearly 350% year-to-date.

Battery-Electric Truck

We are excited that the BEV "2.0" is back on the road, hauling freight, and validating its use case. Since putting the BEV 2.0 back into service, 19 end fleets have accumulated more than 715K in-service road miles. The BEV 2.0 has been the truck of choice for our end fleets not only for its performance but also to meet the sustainability goals of end fleet partners. Program-to-date, we've returned 78 BEVs back to the market to overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Third Quarter Operational and Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Trucks produced 83

N/A

203

96 Trucks shipped 90

3

203

79 Total revenues $ 25,181

$ (1,732)

$ 63,997

$ 24,307 Gross profit (loss) $ (61,943)

$ (125,503)

$ (174,244)

$ (175,831) Gross margin (246) %

7246 %

(272) %

(723) % Loss from operations $ (178,791)

$ (226,167)

$ (455,278)

$ (521,993) Net loss from continuing operations $ (199,781)

$ (425,764)

$ (481,177)

$ (711,025) Net loss on discontinued operations $ -

$ -

$ -

$ (101,661) Net loss $ (199,781)

$ (425,764)

$ (481,177)

$ (812,686) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (123,610)

$ (188,563)

$ (337,037)

$ (417,318) Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (3.89)

$ (14.90)

$ (10.12)

$ (30.20) Net loss from discontinued operations $ -

$ -

$ -

$ (4.32) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted(1) $ (2.75)

$ (9.04)

$ (8.05)

$ (21.97) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 51,388,962

28,573,800

47,553,460

23,544,174



(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP versus GAAP information is provided below in the financial statement tables in this press release.



About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming commercial transportation, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem, covering supply, distribution and dispensing.

Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Ariz. with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Ariz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to: the Company's belief that the third quarter is an example of how it is executing its strategic and operational objectives by strengthening its resolve to push forward, meet the demands of end fleets, and lay a path for a sustainable future; the Company's belief that zero-emission trucks are driving the future of Class 8 mobility; the Company's beliefs regarding its role in helping to meet sustainability goals; the Company's future financial and business performance, truck sale guidance, business plan, strategy, focus, opportunities and milestones; the benefits and momentum in the Company's profitability flywheel; customer demand for trucks; the Company's beliefs regarding its competition and competitive position; the Company's business outlook; the Company's expectations regarding hydrogen refueling solutions and timelines; expectations related to the battery-electric truck recall; and the Company's beliefs regarding the benefits and attributes of its trucks, and customer experience. These forward-looking statements other than statements of historical fact, and generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's cash needs and obligations, and changes in its cash needs and obligations; the Company's its ability to raise sufficient capital to continue to operate its business; the Company's ability to achieve cost reductions and decrease its cash usage; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; design and manufacturing changes and delays, including shortages of parts and materials and other supply challenges; the continued availability of hydrogen refueling solutions; general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; demand for and customer acceptance of the Company's trucks and hydrogen refueling solutions; the results of customer pilot testing; the execution and terms of definitive agreements with strategic partners and customers; the failure to convert LOIs or MOUs into binding orders; the cancellation of orders; risks associated with development and testing of fuel cell power modules and hydrogen storage systems; risks related to the recall, including higher than expected costs, the discovery of additional problems, delays retrofitting the trucks and delivering such trucks to customers, supply chain and other issues that may create additional delays, order cancellations as a result of the recall, litigation, complaints and/or product liability claims, and reputational harm; risks related to the rollout of the Company's business and milestones and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on the Company's business; the Company's capital needs ability to raise capital; the Company's ability to achieve cost reductions and decrease its cash usage; the grant, receipt and continued availability of federal and state incentives; and the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's business described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other items determined by the Company. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and certain other items determined by the Company. Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding. These non-GAAP measures are not substitutes for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Truck sales $ 24,847

$ (2,368)

$ 61,008

$ 19,693 Service and other 334

636

2,989

4,614 Total revenues 25,181

(1,732)

63,997

24,307 Cost of revenues:













Truck sales 82,205

122,679

222,946

195,902 Service and other 4,919

1,092

15,295

4,236 Total cost of revenues 87,124

123,771

238,241

200,138 Gross loss (61,943)

(125,503)

(174,244)

(175,831) Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 41,800

41,966

121,458

168,286 Selling, general, and administrative (1) 41,629

57,982

126,157

159,443 Impairment expense 33,419

-

33,419

- Loss on supplier deposits -

716

-

18,433 Total operating expenses 116,848

100,664

281,034

346,162 Loss from operations (178,791)

(226,167)

(455,278)

(521,993) Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (10,875)

(52,680)

(17,094)

(71,262) Gain on divestiture of affiliate -

-

-

70,849 Loss on debt extinguishment (871)

-

(3,184)

(20,362) Other income (expense), net (9,417)

(146,654)

(4,664)

(151,969) Loss before income taxes and equity in net profit (loss) of affiliates (199,954)

(425,501)

(480,220)

(694,737) Income tax expense -

1

92

1 Loss before equity in net profit (loss) of affiliates (199,954)

(425,502)

(480,312)

(694,738) Equity in net profit (loss) of affiliates 173

(262)

(865)

(16,287) Net loss from continuing operations (199,781)

(425,764)

(481,177)

(711,025) Discontinued operations:













Loss from discontinued operations -

-

-

(76,726) Loss from deconsolidation of discontinued operations -

-

-

(24,935) Net loss from discontinued operations -

-

-

(101,661) Net loss $ (199,781)

$ (425,764)

$ (481,177)

$ (812,686)















Basic and diluted net loss per share (2):













Net loss from continuing operations $ (3.89)

$ (14.90)

$ (10.12)

$ (30.20) Net loss from discontinued operations $ -

$ -

$ -

$ (4.32) Net loss $ (3.89)

$ (14.90)

$ (10.12)

$ (34.52)















Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted (2) 51,388,962

28,573,800

47,553,460

23,544,174

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of revenues $ 434

$ 414

$ 1,114

$ 1,813 Research and development 2,473

3,383

7,825

19,043 Selling, general, and administrative 5,694

14,862

16,398

48,060 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,601

$ 18,659

$ 25,337

$ 68,916



(2) Shares issued and outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the one-for-thirty (1-for-30) reverse stock split that became effective on June 24, 2024.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,301

$ 464,715 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 3,374

1,224 Accounts receivable, net 51,773

17,974 Inventory 76,076

62,588 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,996

25,911 Total current assets 391,520

572,412 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 16,086

28,026 Long-term deposits 17,256

14,954 Property, plant and equipment, net 490,244

503,416 Intangible assets, net 52,130

85,860 Investment in affiliate 56,197

57,062 Goodwill -

5,238 Other assets 12,610

7,889 Total assets $ 1,036,043

$ 1,274,857 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 57,161

$ 44,133 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 205,508

207,022 Debt and finance lease liabilities, current 73,111

8,950 Total current liabilities 335,780

260,105 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 270,018

269,279 Operating lease liabilities 6,806

4,765 Other long-term liabilities 44,193

21,534 Total liabilities 656,797

555,683 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock -

- Common stock 6

4 Additional paid-in capital 3,931,702

3,790,401 Accumulated deficit (3,552,246)

(3,071,069) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (216)

(162) Total stockholders' equity 379,246

719,174 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,036,043

$ 1,274,857

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (481,177)

$ (812,686) Less: Loss from discontinued operations -

(101,661) Loss from continuing operations (481,177)

(711,025) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 33,408

28,758 Stock-based compensation 25,337

68,916 Equity in net loss of affiliates 865

16,287 Revaluation of financial instruments 6,284

195,132 Revaluation of contingent stock consideration -

(43,981) Inventory write-downs 56,587

64,500 Non-cash interest expense 11,906

72,846 Loss on supplier deposits -

18,433 Gain on divestiture of affiliate -

(70,849) Loss on debt extinguishment 3,184

20,362 Loss on disposal of assets 2,921

- Impairment expense 33,419

- Other non-cash activity 5,674

3,888 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (33,799)

20,932 Inventory (71,085)

(9,983) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,017)

(48,332) Other assets (1,595)

(2,384) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,478)

(1,672) Long-term deposits (262)

(1,377) Operating lease liabilities (2,769)

(1,191) Other long-term liabilities 29,064

2,316 Net cash used in operating activities (399,533)

(378,424) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment (43,740)

(108,409) Proceeds from the sale of assets 21,398

20,742 Divestiture of affiliate -

35,000 Payments to Assignee -

(2,725) Investments in affiliate -

(250) Net cash used in investing activities (22,342)

(55,642) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from the exercise of stock options -

7,393 Proceeds from issuance of shares under the Tumim Purchase Agreements -

67,587 Proceeds from registered direct offering, net of underwriter's discount -

63,456 Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriter's discount -

32,244 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Equity Distribution Agreement, net of commissions and other fees paid 73,464

115,027 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 80,000

217,075 Proceeds from issuance of financing obligation, net of issuance costs -

53,548 Proceeds from insurance premium financing 4,598

5,223 Repayment of debt and promissory notes (522)

(45,287) Payment for Coupon Make-Whole Premium (4,579)

- Payments on insurance premium financing (3,661)

(3,550) Payments on finance lease liabilities and financing obligation (3,549)

(459) Payments for issuance costs (80)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 145,671

512,257 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents (276,204)

78,191 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 493,965

313,909 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 217,761

$ 392,100







Cash flows from discontinued operations:





Operating activities $ -

$ (4,964) Investing activities -

(1,804) Financing activities -

(572) Net cash used in discontinued operations $ -

$ (7,340)

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Loss from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(in thousands) Net loss from continuing operations

$ (199,781)

$ (425,764)

$ (481,177)

$ (711,025) Interest expense, net

10,875

52,680

17,094

71,262 Income tax expense

-

1

92

1 Depreciation and amortization

11,720

16,996

33,408

28,758 EBITDA

(177,186)

(356,087)

(430,583)

(611,004) Impairment expense

33,419

-

33,419

- Stock-based compensation

8,601

18,659

25,337

68,916 Loss on supplier deposits

-

716

-

18,433 Gain on divestiture of affiliate

-

-

-

(70,849) Loss on debt extinguishment

871

-

3,184

20,362 Loss / (gain) on disposal of assets

(237)

-

2,921

- Equipment purchase cancellation

-

-

15,613

- Revaluation of financial instruments

8,431

145,717

6,284

151,151 Regulatory and legal matters (1)

2,491

2,432

6,788

5,673 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (123,610)

$ (188,563)

$ (337,037)

$ (417,318)



(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Net loss from continuing operations $ (199,781)

$ (425,764)

$ (481,177)

$ (711,025) Impairment expense 33,419

-

33,419

- Stock-based compensation 8,601

18,659

25,337

68,916 Debt issuance costs for Senior Convertible Notes 4,890

-

4,890

- Loss on supplier deposits -

716

-

18,433 Gain on divestiture of affiliate -

-

-

(70,849) Loss on debt extinguishment 871

-

3,184

20,362 Revaluation of financial instruments 8,431

145,717

6,284

151,151 Loss / (gain) on disposal of assets (237)

-

2,921

- Equipment purchase cancellation -

-

15,613

- Regulatory and legal matters (1) 2,491

2,432

6,788

5,673 Non-GAAP net loss $ (141,315)

$ (258,240)

$ (382,741)

$ (517,339)















Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted (2) $ (3.89)

$ (14.90)

$ (10.12)

$ (30.20) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.75)

$ (9.04)

$ (8.05)

$ (21.97)















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted (2) 51,388,962

28,573,800

47,553,460

23,544,174



(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto. (2) Shares issued and outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the one-for-thirty (1-for-30) reverse stock split that became effective on June 24, 2024.

Reconciliation of Cash flows to Adjusted Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(in thousands) Most comparable GAAP measure:















Net cash used in operating activities

$ (149,377)

$ (91,259)

$ (399,533)

$ (378,424) Net cash used in investing activities

(13,558)

(115)

(22,342)

(55,642) Net cash provided by financing activities

98,080

188,119

145,671

512,257

















Non-GAAP measure:















Net cash used in operating activities

(149,377)

(91,259)

(399,533)

(378,424) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(13,558)

(20,690)

(43,740)

(108,409) Adjusted free cash flow

$ (162,935)

$ (111,949)

$ (443,273)

$ (486,833)

