Biofrontera Inc. Announces Highly Significant Results In Phase 3 Study Of Ameluz-Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Regarding The Treatment Of Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma (sBCC)

First Phase 3 PDT study in patients with sBCC in the United States.

Primary and secondary endpoints all highly statistically significant p<0.0001

Correlates to data seen in Europe where sBCC is already incorporated in the Summary of Product Characteristics.

BCC is the most common skin cancer in the US, with more than 3 million cases each year1.

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of PDT, today announced top-line results in its Phase 3 study of the use of Ameluz® with the BF-RhodoLED® lamp in the treatment of sBCC (study ALA-BCC-CT013).

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center study evaluated safety and efficacy in 187 patients with one or more clinically and histologically confirmed superficial BCCs. They each received one cycle of two PDT treatments (either Ameluz®-PDT or placebo-PDT) 1-2 weeks apart, repeated after three months, if required.

The primary endpoint was a composite of complete clinical and histological clearance of one preselected "main target" BCC lesion per patient 12 weeks after the start of the last PDT cycle. Ameluz®-PDT achieved 65.5% success (95/145 subjects) in this rigorous target, compared to 4.8% success (2/42 subjects) achieved with placebo-PDT (p<0.0001). Complete histological clearance was seen in 75.9% (110/145) of these lesions in the Ameluz® arm, compared to 19.0% (8/42) with placebo. Complete clinical clearance was achieved in 83.4% (121/145) of patients treated with Ameluz® compared to 21.4% (8/42) with placebo. The results for all other secondary efficacy parameters were equally highly significant (p<0.0001) with, for instance, 64.1% of Ameluz®-PDT patients achieving total clearance of all sBCC lesions compared to only 4.8% of those treated with placebo-PDT. Most patients who received Ameluz®-PDT rated the overall treatment satisfaction and esthetic outcome as very good (64.3%) or good (22.2%)."

"We are delighted that these highly significant results mirror those found in the European studies," stated Dr. Hermann Luebbert, CEO and Chairman of Biofrontera. He added, "Once we finish the one-year follow up phase in December, we will be in a position to submit our dossier to the FDA around the end of Q2 / early Q3 of 2025".

"I have used Ameluz®-PDT in my practice for many years for the treatment of Actinic Keratosis, and we were pleased to be a part of such an extensive and rigorous study to examine its use in patients with superficial BCC," said Dr. David Pariser of Virginia Clinical Research and Pariser Dermatology, and Coordinating Investigator for the study.

"I am excited that the potential FDA approval may provide me with a new non-invasive option for my patients that may not involve potential scarring, or repeated office visits for ionizing radiation, and which could therefore lead to reduced patient burden and a beneficial cosmetic outcome," commented Dr. Todd Schlesinger, board certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, and main contributor to the study.

About Basal Cell Carcinoma

BCC is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 3.6 million cases are diagnosed each year, a subset of which is superficial basal cell carcinoma. BCCs arise from abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells at the bottom of the epidermis. They rarely spread beyond the original tumor site but, if untreated, can become locally invasive, grow wide and deep into the skin, and destroy skin, tissue and bone.1

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of Actinic Keratosis, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers2. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

