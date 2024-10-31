Anzeige
Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872

Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Barclays PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Barclays Capital Securities Limited

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Oct-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Oct-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.140000

0.030000

10.170000

118130928

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10.040000

0.030000

10.070000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code (if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872

117745240

10.140000

Sub Total 8.A

117745240

10.140000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

n/a

n/a

Cash

359840

0.030000

Portfolio Swap

03/08/2026

n/a

Cash

25848

0.000000

Sub Total 8.B2

385688

0.030000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC

Barclays PLC

Barclays Capital Securities Limited

10.090000

10.120000%

Barclays PLC

Barclays Investment Solutions Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Full chain of controlled undertaking:
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

31-Oct-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
