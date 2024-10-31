DON'T NOD Marks Jusant's Anniversary with Retail Version, Vinyl, and Sales

Paris, October 31, 2024 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio, is celebrating the first anniversary of 2023's acclaimed action-adventure game, Jusant, with several initiatives for fans and newcomers alike!

PlayStation 5 Retail Version

As previously announced, Jusant will have a physical release on PlayStation 5 on October 31st, featuring two editions:

The First Edition, with an exclusive reversible cover available only on the Pix'n Love website

A Standard Edition available through participating retailers

"Deluxe Ballast Edition"

If fans want the game as part of a Deluxe Ballast Edition bundle to be released on March 28, 2025, it can be pre-ordered (it includes the PS5 First Edition, a certificate of authenticity, a making-of artbook, a double vinyl soundtrack signed by Guillaume Ferran, four lithographs and a premium box).

The making-of artbook can also be pre-ordered individually.

Anniversary Vinyl

DON'T NOD is proud to collaborate with Kid Katana once again on an exclusive anniversary edition with a transparent "crystal clear" color, manufactured with the 100% plastic-free process BioVinyl. This double LP is available for purchase here.

Global Sales

Jusant will be on sale at 40% off on all available platforms: Steam (where the OST will also be discounted) , Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store (from 4th November) and Humble Bundle.

Save & Sound Event

As part of the celebrations, Jusant will be a part of this year's Save & Sound event running on Steam from 4th - 7th November. As well as the game itself being discounted, the original soundtrack will also be available at 30% off during the event, which celebrates music in video games.

To stay up to date with the latest news, visit our website. Follow DON'T NOD on TikTok, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Jusant

Enjoy meditative vibes in Jusant, an action-puzzle climbing game. Scale an immeasurably tall tower and ascend to new heights alongside your watery companion. Master your climbing tools, find your way up through diverse biomes, and piece together the tower's past.



About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of Reverie TM, Jusant TM and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage TM, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About Editions Pix'n Love

Since 2007, PIX'N LOVE has been the first publishing house to specialize entirely in books dedicated to the culture and history of video games. Having published over a hundred books on the subject, and worked with several internationally renowned partners, PIX'N LOVE has diversified its passion by also becoming a publisher of video games under the PIX'N LOVE GAMES label (Garou - Mark of the Wolves, Metal Slug Anthology, Unruly Heroes, Windjammers 2, Young Souls, Sturmwind EX, Souldiers, Baldo, Have a Nice Death, Gravity Circuit, etc.)

About Kid Katana

Kid Katana Records is a VGM record label that puts artists in the spotlight and brings them closer to fans. It covers music creation up to its distribution in all formats (digital, vinyl, CD...). It covers music production and distribution in all formats (digital, vinyl, CD...) Since 2020, it has released more than 10 soundtracks such as Streets of Rage 4 (Yuzo Koshiro, Olivier Deriviere...), TMNT Shredder's Revenge (Tee Lopes, Mike Patton, Raekwon & Ghostface Killah from Wu-Tang...), Jusant (Guillaume Ferran) and Planet Crafter (Benjamin Young).

To follow Kid Katana Records releases and news, visit their website at https://kidkatana.com/

