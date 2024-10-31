Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 18:26 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VoIP.ms Expands National Routing Coverage to 29 New Countries, Enhancing Global Communication

The expansion offers customers local calling benefits in 29 new countries spread across the world, significantly enhancing VoIP.ms' international reach.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / VoIP.ms, a leading Canadian VoIP service provider, announced a major expansion of its national routing coverage. This significant development extends to 29 additional countries, marking a notable enhancement in the company's global communication capabilities.

VoIP.ms National Routing Announcement

VoIP.ms National Routing Announcement
VoIP.ms Announced National Routing in 29 Countries

"We are proud to expand the locations where our users can enjoy more cost-effective and reliable communication options, whether for business or personal use," said David Rouleau, CEO at VoIP.ms. "This expansion is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to provide versatile communication solutions that meet the demands of our diverse customer base."

Customers of VoIP.ms can now enjoy the benefits of local call rates in a diverse range of key markets, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

This expansion into new territories with national routing capabilities represents a significant stride in VoIP.ms' mission to connect the world more efficiently. "Our goal is to make international communication as barrier-free and cost-effective as possible," Rouleau added. "With this expansion, we're enabling our customers to reach out globally without worrying about exorbitant phone bills."

About VoIP.ms

Since being founded in 2007 in Montreal, VoIP.ms has empowered businesses ranging from SMEs to Fortune 500s with affordable, contract-free, and scalable VoIP solutions. Its comprehensive suite of products includes phone numbers in over 100 countries, messaging services, virtual fax, and over 70 advanced features, all backed by exceptional customer support. With 4.8 out of 5 stars, it's the highest-rated VoIP provider by consumers on Capterra.

Contact Information

Daniel Zaitz
Marketing Director
marketing@voip.ms

SOURCE: VoIP.ms

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.