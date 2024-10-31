VoIP.ms Expands National Routing Coverage to 29 New Countries, Enhancing Global Communication

The expansion offers customers local calling benefits in 29 new countries spread across the world, significantly enhancing VoIP.ms' international reach.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / VoIP.ms , a leading Canadian VoIP service provider, announced a major expansion of its national routing coverage. This significant development extends to 29 additional countries, marking a notable enhancement in the company's global communication capabilities.

VoIP.ms Announced National Routing in 29 Countries

"We are proud to expand the locations where our users can enjoy more cost-effective and reliable communication options, whether for business or personal use," said David Rouleau, CEO at VoIP.ms. "This expansion is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to provide versatile communication solutions that meet the demands of our diverse customer base."

Customers of VoIP.ms can now enjoy the benefits of local call rates in a diverse range of key markets, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

This expansion into new territories with national routing capabilities represents a significant stride in VoIP.ms' mission to connect the world more efficiently. "Our goal is to make international communication as barrier-free and cost-effective as possible," Rouleau added. "With this expansion, we're enabling our customers to reach out globally without worrying about exorbitant phone bills."

About VoIP.ms

Since being founded in 2007 in Montreal, VoIP.ms has empowered businesses ranging from SMEs to Fortune 500s with affordable, contract-free, and scalable VoIP solutions. Its comprehensive suite of products includes phone numbers in over 100 countries, messaging services, virtual fax, and over 70 advanced features, all backed by exceptional customer support. With 4.8 out of 5 stars, it's the highest-rated VoIP provider by consumers on Capterra.

