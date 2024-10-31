AEG's Eco-Social Initiative FAME FOREST Expands to Berlin

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / AEG today announced the expansion of its eco-social initiative, FAME FOREST, to Berlin, in celebration of its fifth anniversary.

In partnership with GESOBAU AG, which provided the land in Berlin for this new endeavor, FAME FOREST aims to merge the worlds of sports, music, entertainment, and environmental sustainability, with a simple yet powerful concept: for every artist performing at the Uber Arena and Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, a tree will be planted, contributing to the growth of this unique forest and a more sustainable future.

Additionally, AEG's German ice hockey champions, Eisbären Berlin, which play at Uber Arena, have pledged to plant one tree for every point earned in the PENNY DEL season, further reinforcing their dedication to AEG's environmental advocacy.

FAME FOREST has its roots in Hamburg, where thousands of trees have already been planted for international stars like Michael Bublé, KISS, and Elton John, who have performed at AEG's Barclays Arena.

"With every tree planted, we send a message for sustainability and community," said Jan Kienappel, COO and CFO, AEG Germany. "FAME FOREST is more than just a project; it symbolizes the timeless connection between art, sports, and nature - all with environmental protection at its heart."

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on October 30, 2024, and was attended by 60 Berlin-based politicians, businessman, cultural influencers, as well as the Eisbären Berlin, Jan Kienappel, Managing Director of AEG Germany, Jörg Franzen, CEO of GESOBAU AG, Wolfgang Geppert, the mayor of Oberkrämer, and Berlin influencer icon Aron Troschke. Together, they planted the first of 40 trees in the new forest, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainability in the region.

"Climate protection is one of the greatest environmental and economic challenges of our time. That's why the Eisbären Berlin committed to sustainability long ago. We are excited to support FAME FOREST in Bötzow and raise awareness for this important issue," explained Eisbären Managing Director Thomas Bothstede.

"We are pleased to be able to give FAME FOREST a suitable place to grow here in Bötzow. The sustainable idea behind the project - the creation of jobs for disadvantaged people on the one hand and nature conservation through the additional planting of wildflower meadows, nesting aids and beehives on the other - convinced us and fits in with GESOBAU's self-conception as a socially responsible company", says Jörg Franzen, Chairman of the Board GESOBAU AG.

Jan Schierhorn, initiator of FAME FOREST, added, "We create biotopes. In minds, in hearts, in nature. Here and now, we lay the foundation for the next."

FAME FOREST launched in 2020 as an eco-social cooperation project between AEG and the non-profit organization Das Geld hängt an den Bäumen (Money Grows on Trees). Since its inception, more than 12,000 trees have been planted to date. To learn more about FAME FOREST, click here.

AEG Germany leaders Jan Kienappel, Ole Hertel, Dirk Dreyer, Heike Püschel, Thomas Bothstede, and Steve Schwenkglenks kicked off the celebration in Bötzow.

