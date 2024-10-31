Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 18:38 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEG's Eco-Social Initiative FAME FOREST Expands to Berlin

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / AEG today announced the expansion of its eco-social initiative, FAME FOREST, to Berlin, in celebration of its fifth anniversary.

In partnership with GESOBAU AG, which provided the land in Berlin for this new endeavor, FAME FOREST aims to merge the worlds of sports, music, entertainment, and environmental sustainability, with a simple yet powerful concept: for every artist performing at the Uber Arena and Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, a tree will be planted, contributing to the growth of this unique forest and a more sustainable future.

Additionally, AEG's German ice hockey champions, Eisbären Berlin, which play at Uber Arena, have pledged to plant one tree for every point earned in the PENNY DEL season, further reinforcing their dedication to AEG's environmental advocacy.

FAME FOREST has its roots in Hamburg, where thousands of trees have already been planted for international stars like Michael Bublé, KISS, and Elton John, who have performed at AEG's Barclays Arena.

"With every tree planted, we send a message for sustainability and community," said Jan Kienappel, COO and CFO, AEG Germany. "FAME FOREST is more than just a project; it symbolizes the timeless connection between art, sports, and nature - all with environmental protection at its heart."

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on October 30, 2024, and was attended by 60 Berlin-based politicians, businessman, cultural influencers, as well as the Eisbären Berlin, Jan Kienappel, Managing Director of AEG Germany, Jörg Franzen, CEO of GESOBAU AG, Wolfgang Geppert, the mayor of Oberkrämer, and Berlin influencer icon Aron Troschke. Together, they planted the first of 40 trees in the new forest, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainability in the region.

"Climate protection is one of the greatest environmental and economic challenges of our time. That's why the Eisbären Berlin committed to sustainability long ago. We are excited to support FAME FOREST in Bötzow and raise awareness for this important issue," explained Eisbären Managing Director Thomas Bothstede.

"We are pleased to be able to give FAME FOREST a suitable place to grow here in Bötzow. The sustainable idea behind the project - the creation of jobs for disadvantaged people on the one hand and nature conservation through the additional planting of wildflower meadows, nesting aids and beehives on the other - convinced us and fits in with GESOBAU's self-conception as a socially responsible company", says Jörg Franzen, Chairman of the Board GESOBAU AG.

Jan Schierhorn, initiator of FAME FOREST, added, "We create biotopes. In minds, in hearts, in nature. Here and now, we lay the foundation for the next."

FAME FOREST launched in 2020 as an eco-social cooperation project between AEG and the non-profit organization Das Geld hängt an den Bäumen (Money Grows on Trees). Since its inception, more than 12,000 trees have been planted to date. To learn more about FAME FOREST, click here.

AEG Germany leaders Jan Kienappel, Ole Hertel, Dirk Dreyer, Heike Püschel, Thomas Bothstede, and Steve Schwenkglenks kicked off the celebration in Bötzow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.