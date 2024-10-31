Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 | Ticker-Symbol: 492
Stuttgart
31.10.24
10:21 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 18:48 Uhr
97 Leser
Oscillate Plc - Total Voting Rights

Oscillate Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 425,439,950 ordinary shares of £0.0001 each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 425,439,950 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC
John Treacy
ir@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Telephone: 020 7220 9790


© 2024 PR Newswire
