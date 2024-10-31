PPC FLEX Expands Chevron Manufacturing Capacity to Meet Growing Market Demand

BUFFALO GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / PPC FLEX, a leader in advanced packaging solutions, has significantly expanded its manufacturing capabilities by installing the world's highest-throughput platen-based Chevron machine. This addition marks a milestone as the first Chevron system in the United States to feature a Chevron Header pouch, advancing PPC FLEX's production capabilities for the healthcare sector.







Enhanced Cleanroom Manufacturing for Medical Packaging

The newly installed Chevron machine is housed within PPC FLEX's state-of-the-art ISO Class 4 and 7 cleanroom facility in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. The facility now produces high-output Tyvek Chevron Peel pouches, Chevron, and pouches on a roll, enhancing PPC FLEX's ability to meet the stringent requirements of the medical, pharmaceutical, and dental industries. This investment strengthens PPC FLEX's commitment to offering cleanroom-grade pouches that ensure sterility and barrier protection for critical environment applications globally.

Meeting Evolving Customer Needs With Innovation and Efficiency

George Rose, Executive Vice President and General Manager of PPC FLEX, commented on this development, stating, "PPC FLEX continues to invest in expanding its Buffalo Grove, Illinois, cleanroom manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand of our medical customer base. We are pleased to add the new Chevron Machine with Header pouch feature to lower packaging costs while maintaining high MVTR, breathability, and sterility."

With this addition, PPC FLEX remains at the forefront of packaging technology, offering high-quality Tyvek solutions that ensure the integrity and sterility of vital products for healthcare, dental, and scientific environments.

About PPC FLEX

Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and fueled by GTCR, a Chicago-based growth equity partner, PPC Flexible Packaging has steadily grown and evolved, both organically and through acquisition, into a premier Top 20 flexible packaging manufacturer. PPC is powered by a dynamic team of design and packaging professionals, delivering creative, high-tech solutions with a focus on Purposeful, Powerful, Packaging. PPC's people, along with its capabilities and speed-to-market service, have always been its greatest strengths - establishing it as a trusted leader within the consumer and cleanroom markets.

