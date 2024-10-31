Donath Facial Plastic Surgery to Host Its 14th Annual November Fabulous Friday Event for Exclusive Offers on Cosmetic Injections

Join Donath Facial Plastic Surgery for their annual event, featuring exclusive cosmetic injection offers, expert consultations, and a chance to win Botox for a year.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Donath Facial Plastic Surgery in Cincinnati, OH, is thrilled to announce its 14th Annual November Fabulous Friday Event. This open house will take place on November 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will provide attendees with information on a variety of cosmetic injections and a chance to win free Botox for a year. Under the Donath team's expert guidance, patients can achieve a more youthful appearance and restore volume and contour to their faces. The event offers a unique opportunity for individuals seeking non-invasive facial rejuvenation treatments to benefit from exceptional savings and personalized consultations.

Dr. Alexander Donath

He is a renowned facial plastic surgeon who has gained an international reputation for excellence in facial cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures.

Announcing Annual Open House Event in Cincinnati, OH

Donath Facial Plastic Surgery in Cincinnati, OH, invites individuals to join them on November 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their highly anticipated 14th Annual November Fabulous Friday Event. This exclusive open house offers a chance for new and existing patients to ask questions about dermal fillers and learn about the most popular cosmetic injections in the industry today. Additionally, all attendees will receive swag bags valued at over $300 (while supplies last).

Participants will also learn about the aesthetic options available to rejuvenate the face that Donath Facial Plastic Surgery has to offer as an outpatient procedure. These will include a variety of FDA-approved cosmetic injections, including Botox and hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers, that require no surgery and offer minimal downtime.

Whether individuals are looking to add volume to their cheeks, smooth nasolabial folds, or address deeper wrinkles like marionette lines and frown lines, the team at Donath Facial Plastic Surgery will provide tailored treatments to meet those needs.

The Fabulous Donath Facial Plastic Surgery Team

Each member will be in attendance at the open house to assist new and existing patients:

Mary Monk, MSN, CNP, CANS, Aesthetician Nurse Practitioner

Nicole Schmidt, MSN, FNP-C, Aesthetician Nurse Practitioner

Jenna Dattilo, Medical Aesthetician

Katie Smith, Medical Aesthetician

Jessica Warren, Medical Aesthetician/Permanent Cosmetic Technician

This team brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to the practice, making sure personalized care and expert results are provided for every patient.

Gift Cards Available for Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Estheticians Services

Attendees can enhance their experience by purchasing a gift card for Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Estheticians services. These are perfect for those looking to explore additional treatments at the medical spa, from laser therapy to personalized skincare regimens. Gift cards offer flexibility and can be used through 12/30/25.

Purchase Gift Cards Online from 6:30 a.m. to Midnight

For added convenience, new and existing patients can make their purchases online from 6:30 a.m. to midnight on the day of the event. This allows them to secure their desired treatments and offers without the need to visit in person.

Botox Special

When a gift card is purchased, patients will be entered in a drawing for a chance at free Botox for a year. Both the patient and their guest will each be entered.

About Donath Facial Plastic Surgery

Donath Facial Plastic Surgery, located in Cincinnati, OH, is a leading practice with expertise in cosmetic injections, including Botox and dermal fillers. Known for their commitment to delivering natural-looking results, the practice employs advanced techniques to enhance facial features and restore volume, ensuring a more youthful appearance for their patients. Their skilled team focuses on providing customized care and achieving the best results for each patient.

About Dr. Donath

Dr. Alexander S. Donath is a distinguished facial plastic surgeon based in Cincinnati, Ohio. A summa cum laude graduate from Ohio University and the University of Cincinnati Medical School, he completed a rigorous five-year residency in Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Donath has trained with Harvard faculty and presents his techniques at global conferences. He is a national trainer for Galderma and Allergan and frequently appears in the media to discuss advanced facial aesthetic techniques.

Recognized as a Top Doctor by Cincinnati Magazine and Castle Connolly for multiple years, Dr. Donath attracts patients from across the U.S. and internationally. His expertise spans both surgical and non-surgical facial cosmetic procedures, continuing a family legacy of medical excellence.

Facial Plastic Surgery Procedures

The practice offers a variety of facial plastic surgery procedures aimed at achieving a more youthful appearance. These include facelifts, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery, all performed with precision and care. Dr. Donath utilizes the latest techniques to minimize discomfort and recovery time, allowing patients to return to their daily lives quickly and with renewed confidence.

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatments

In addition to surgical options, Donath Facial Plastic Surgery provides a range of non-surgical treatments, including Botox, injectable fillers, laser resurfacing, and more. These treatments are ideal for patients seeking to restore volume, smooth lines, and enhance facial contours without undergoing surgery. With personalized treatment plans, the Donath team ensures each patient's aesthetic goals are met with precision and care.

How to Participate in the Annual Fabulous Friday Event from Donath Facial Plastic Surgery in Cincinnati

For those interested in attending the Fabulous Friday Event, on November 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or learning more about cosmetic injections, contact Donath Facial Plastic Surgery. This open house is a chance for new or existing patients to connect with the team at Donath Facial Plastic Surgery and ask any questions they may have about filler injections.

The Fabulous Friday Event will be at Donath Facial Plastic Surgery, located at 7763 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH. Gift cards can be purchased online, available from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. All patients can enter for a chance to win free Botox for a year: One drawing for existing patients and one drawing for new patients.

To learn more about the event, visit the Annual November Event page at Donath Facial Plastic Surgery or call 513-891-5438.

Donath Facial Plastic Surgery also has two other locations in Dayton and Crestview.

Contact Information

Julie Goodchild

julie@drdonath.com

513-891-5438

