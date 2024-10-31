IRS Deadline Alert: File Form 941 for Q3, 2024 Today! TaxBandits Offers Reliable E-filing Solutions for Businesses and Tax Professionals

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE/ October 31, 2024 / Today is the IRS deadline for filing Form 941 for Q3, 2024. This form is mandatory for employers to report the taxes withheld from their employee's paychecks, which includes Social Security and Medicare taxes. Employers who have not yet submitted Form 941 are urged to comply with the deadline as soon as possible to avoid penalties imposed by the IRS.

Filing tax forms at the last minute can be daunting, but TaxBandits, a prominent IRS-authorized e-file provider, offers extensive solutions for seamless 941 filing .

Exclusive Features of TaxBandits for 941 Filing

TaxBandits has introduced exclusive features to streamline the process for employers and tax professionals to file Form 941 online this tax season.

Bulk Upload: TaxBandits allows clients to upload all necessary information in bulk, making it easy to manage multiple requests and streamline the filing process.

Zero Reporting: For businesses with no wages paid or taxes to report in the quarter, TaxBandits offers a quick zero-wage reporting option. Simply click once to file zero taxes with Form 941 .

Includes Form 941 Schedule B: If the employers follow a semi-weekly deposit schedule, then it is essential to attach Form 941 Schedule B along with Form 941. TaxBandits allows the clients to include Schedule B at no additional cost.

Copy Return: When clients have previously filed 941 returns with TaxBandits, the process becomes even simpler. Key details can be copied from previously filed returns, saving time and ensuring accuracy for the current filing.

Multi E-sign: This feature is designed exclusively for tax professionals preparing 941 forms. With a single click, tax pros can send e-sign requests to multiple clients. Once signed, they can e-sign all returns at once, streamlining the process for maximum efficiency

EFTPS and Other Flexible Options to Pay Tax Due

When filing their 941 with TaxBandits, clients can conveniently pay any Form 941 balance due with TaxBandits' integrated EFTPS payment solution . Clients can simply complete the registration and schedule their 941 tax payments directly from their TaxBandits account.

In addition, TaxBandits also allows clients to choose between various other payment options, including credit/debit cards, Electronic Funds Withdrawal (EFW), and check or money orders.

Extensive Support for Aggregate Filers

TaxBandits enables aggregate filers, such as CPEOs, section 3504 agents, and other third-party providers, to attach Form 941 Schedule R to Form 941. This form allocates aggregate wages reported on Form 941 to each client.

Businesses, tax professionals, and aggregate filers can start their Form 941 filing journey today by creating a free account with TaxBandits.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in various tax forms such as Form 941, Form 940 , Form 1099, Form W-2, Form 1095-C, Form 1095-B, and Form W-9. Serving businesses, service providers, or tax professionals of every shape and size, TaxBandits offers a complete solution that fulfills all filing needs.

BOI Reporting Solution

In addition to tax filing services, TaxBandits offers a comprehensive solution for business and tax professionals to meet their FinCEN Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirements .

Through TaxBandits, clients can easily prepare and submit various BOI reports, including Initial, Corrected, Updated, and Newly Exempt Entity reports. Additionally, clients who file their BOI reports through TaxBandits can make free corrections or updates within one week of the original submission date.

API Solution

TaxBandits provides another advantage for high-volume filers and software providers. TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099, W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms and BOI reporting. Use the developer filing 1099 API to request W-9 and automate the filing efficiently.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management for over ten years. The suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

